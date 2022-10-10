5 Norfolk things which have been named the best in the UK this month

Tiffany Long (left) has been named the UK's best young pub chef, while Galton Blackiston's (right) Morston Hall has been given one of the "Oscars" of the hotel world - Credit: White Hart Ashill/Archant

With flourishing wildlife, charming towns and impressive independent shops, Norfolk really is an amazing place to visit and live in.

But if you’re still not convinced, here are some things the county has to offer which have been named among the best in the UK in the beginning of October.

Best young pub chef

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill - Credit: White Hart Ashill

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill, near Swaffham, was named the country's best young pub chef in the Great British Pub Awards 2022 during a ceremony at Escape to Freight Island in Manchester on Tuesday, October 4.

Her award was presented by comedian Russell Kane, following a live "Masterchef-style" cook off in front of a crowd.

Ms Long competed against a number of other chefs from across the country, including fellow Norfolk chef Jack Cronin-Aldridge from the Old Ram in Tivetshall St Mary, during the event which saw more than 800 people in attendance for its awards ceremony.

Best restaurant

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market - Credit: Archant

Socius in Burnham Market won the prestigious AA Restaurant of the Year award at the start of the month.

Since then the phone has been ringing non-stop and it is taking bookings into next November.

Socius offers locally sourced and seasonal produce in the form of snacks and small plates, which are designed to be shared.

Dishes are changed every few months to reflect the seasons.

Best campsites

The entrance to Black Barn Farm, just off Norwich Road in Salhouse (pictured) - Credit: Google Maps

Four Norfolk campsites have been named among the UK's best.

Sites in Wells, Salhouse, North Walsham and Reedham were included on booking site Pitchup's list of the top campsites to boost well-being.

Grove Farm near Wells is a small caravan park on a working farm. It is close to the coast and is next to the village of Warham, with deer and kites as well as an Iron Age fort.

Black Barn Farm in Salhouse is an adult-only 22-acre site in an orchard surrounded by woodland that was opened earlier this year. The site also runs monthly farmers' markets.

Mill Farm near North Walsham is suited to anglers, with several natural lakes and streams in the 27-acre site. The peaceful site is also close to Blickling and lots of footpaths.

Reedham Ferry in Reedham is a four-acre riverside site with a private fishing lake. There is also lots of wildlife including herons, marsh harriers and kingfishers.

Best holiday town

The Dial House - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Reepham has been recognised as one of The Telegraph's "20 amazing places for an affordable autumn break in Britain" as a different option to the classic Burnham Market.

The newspaper looked past traditional options such as the Cotswolds and opted to compile a list of hidden gems to make a budget for a getaway go further.

The article describes Reepham as a "sleepy place, with steam trains chuffing out of its toytown station".

The article describes the Georgian red-brick Dial House as the town's "beating heart" and praises Grand Tour-inspired rooms in "playful wallpapers and fabrics".

Best hotel

Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Morston Hall, near Blakeney, has been honoured with the Good Hotel Guide's prestigious Cesar Award, described as the "Oscars" of hotel keeping.

Every year the award - named after the Cesar Ritz - is presented to 12 "outstanding" hotels, inns and B&Bs which demonstrate consistent excellence in their field.

Owner of Morston Hall, Galton Blackiston, said it is "fantastic" recognition for the continued hard work of all of his staff.







