North Norfolk village named among best seaside locations in England

Blakeney has been named one of the best seaside towns in England - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk village has been named as one of the best seaside locations in England.

Blakeney and the north Norfolk coast have been listed among the 'best seaside towns in England', according to travel magazine experts Condé Nast Traveller.

Although it does not have a beach, the village was praised for its wildlife and seal colony at Blakeney Point.

But elsewhere in north Norfolk, the article describes Wells with its "long line of beach huts" which joins the "vast strand of Holkham" as being one of the UK's finest beaches.

It recommended Beans Boat Trips from Morston Quay through the marshes at Blakeney Point, or a visit to Blickling Hall to the west and Felbrigg Hall to the east.

The magazine noted several places to stay such as Blakeney Hotel, Morston Hall, Cley Windmill and The Wiveton Bell, with each steeped in history but providing a different experience.

When it comes to food and drink, the guide recommended visiting the Holkham Estate, with Wiveton Farm Cafe considered a favourite.

The article also mentioned many coastal fish and chip shops in Norfolk.

French's Fish Shop in Wells was described as having a "loyal following".