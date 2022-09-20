Award-winning Norfolk hotel and restaurant hits the market for £1.6m
- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography
An award-winning hotel and restaurant steeped in history has gone on the market due to its current owners stepping down.
The "unique" 17th century Dial House in Reepham - which is Grade II listed and was originally built as a brewery - is on sale for £1.6m.
It has been run by Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones, of Norwich's Farmyard restaurant, who took over the business in 2018.
Mr Jones said the decision to sell was "not taken lightly" but the couple thinks it is the "right time to pass on the reins".
“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time operating The Dial House and are humbled by the support that we have received over the years," he said.
"We have worked very hard to build the brand and reputation up to the highest of standards.
"We are very proud of our accomplishments and will hold the memories dear to our hearts.
“The decision to sell is not one that we have not taken lightly but feel now is the right time to pass on the reins.
"Our team at The Dial House are the beating heart of the business and will stay as they are, doing the excellent job they do.
"It’s business as usual and it will continue this way once the new owner takes occupation. We look forward to seeing how the business develops in the future.”
The building boasts eight boutique bedrooms with marble bathrooms, bathtubs and state-of-the-art sound systems which have helped Dial House gain a number of accolades.
This included being named one of the quirkiest and most romantic hotels in the country.
The restaurant has also developed its reputation and earned three AA rosettes for its culinary expertise.
The building is described as a "superb example" of Norfolk's coastal Georgian architecture, according to estate agents Colliers.
Josh Sullivan, associate director in the Hotels Agency team, added: "The property is so incredibly unique and is a prominent establishment in the region.
"The hotel has the potential to convert the space to add more bedrooms, and there is plenty of scope to further grow the food and beverage trade.
"The business has a solid foundation and an established customer base, so there’s no denying this is an excellent opportunity for someone new to come in and bring fresh ideas and energy to the table.”