Four Norfolk campsites named among the UK's best

Norfolk campsites were included among the best in the UK for boosting well-being - Credit: Reedham Ferry Touring Park

Four Norfolk campsites have been named among the UK's best.

Sites in Wells, Salhouse, North Walsham and Reedham were included on booking site Pitchup's list of the top campsites to boost well-being.

Grove Farm near Wells is a small caravan park on a working farm. It is close to the coast and is next to the village of Warham with deer and kites as well as an Iron Age fort.

Black Barn Farm in Salhouse is an adult-only 22-acre site in an orchard surrounded by woodland that was opened earlier this year. The site also runs monthly farmers' markets.

Mill Farm near North Walsham is suited to anglers, with several natural lakes and streams in the 27-acre site. The peaceful site is also close to Blickling and lots of footpaths.

Reedham Ferry in Reedham is a four-acre riverside site with a private fishing lake. There is also lots of wildlife including herons, marsh harriers and kingfishers.

Other sites included on Pitchup's list were in Dorset, Hampshire, Gwynedd and Lancashire.