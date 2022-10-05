'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill - Credit: White Hart Ashill

The head chef of a Norfolk village pub has described herself as "gobsmacked" after being named Young Pub Chef of the Year.

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill, near Swaffham, received the award in a Great British Pub Awards 2022 ceremony at Escape to Freight Island in Manchester on Tuesday, September 4.

Her award was presented by comedian Russell Kane, following a live "Masterchef-style" cook off in front of a crowd.

The awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Russell Kane - Credit: White Hart Ashill

Ms Long competed against a number of other chefs from across the country, including fellow Norfolk chef Jack Cronin-Aldridge from the Old Ram in Tivetshall St Mary, during the event which saw more than 800 people in attendance for its awards ceremony.

She said: "I'm absolutely gobsmacked, I've got no words.

"It's incredible after a stressful cook-off, because we lost electric about 10 minutes in and I had that feeling afterwards where I wasn't 100pc sure if it had gone well or not.

"When the award was announced I was shell-shocked, it's a massive stepping stone for me both for my career and as a person.

Ms Long during the competitions intense cook-off - Credit: White Hart Ashill

"I've got no words, I'm still on a high."

Jonathan Pearson who co-owns the pub with wife Naomi, said the award was "massive" for his pub adding that the magnitude of Ms Long's award still had not quite sunk in.

Mr Pearson said: "I was a bit surprised, it still hasn't sunk in.

Ms Long in action during the cook-off - Credit: White Hart Ashill

"Tiffany had to do this Masterchef-style cook-off in front of a crowd and she did really well.

"Then we had the sell-out ceremony where we found out the incredible news.

"We were trying to manage expectations because obviously it was massive just for her to be nominated, but to win it's really incredible."

Ms Long in the kitchen of the White Hart Ashill - Credit: Tiffany Long

The award comes after just 11 months as a head chef for Ms Long, having previously spent two years as a sous chef at the pub.

Her signature dish is pan fried chicken with ham hock, but she said she specialises in "anything packed with flavour".

Despite many Norfolk nominees, Ms Long was the only person or pub representing the county to scoop one of the coveted awards.



