Latest Coronavirus News
Egg and Spud Man's delivery service booms in lockdown
Sophie Wyllie
It started out as a few deliveries of locally produced eggs and potatoes to family at the start of the first coronavirus lockdown. But after recommendations through word of mouth and Facebook, Paul Matthews, from Aylsham, quit his job as a...
Tourist information centres are 'a thing of the past' - council leader
Chris Bishop
Staffed tourist information centres are a thing of the past, councillors heard. Hunstanton Civic Society member Yvonne Bridger asked West Norfolk council's full council meeting whether leader Brian Long would add his voice to the 2,233 people...
New vegan restaurant with food from across the world opens
Lauren Cope
The team at a popular Indian restaurant in Norwich have opened a new venture serving food from around the world on-the-go. In autumn, Namaste India, on Opie Street, was combined with Namaste Village at its Queens Road base. The Opie Street...
'They don't care': Retired couple slam council over 'dangerous' tree
Caroline Culot
A retired couple are battling with a council over a massive Scots pine they want cut down to avoid getting hurt by falling branches. Kate and Roy Ferris, aged 76 and 84, of South Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, awoke to find their car's roof dented...