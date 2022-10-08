News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Restaurant being booked a year in advance after being named best in England

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:00 AM October 8, 2022
Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

After being named the best in England, a north Norfolk restaurant has seen a spike in bookings.

Socius in Burnham Market won the prestigious AA Restaurant of the Year award last week.

Since then the phone has been ringing non-stop and they are taking bookings into next November.

Co-owner Dan Lawrence said: "We've been inundated with letters, messages and calls of congratulations. I don't think it would be an exaggeration to say we've had 500 emails from customers and suppliers.

"Bookings have come in quite well since it was announced.

Tapas at Socius

Tapas at Socius in Burnham Market - Credit: Socius

"We're normally booked on Fridays and weekends three to four weeks in advance but it's definitely brought in more people on weekdays.

"We've even had people make reservations for into November of next year which is amazing that far in advance."

Socius offers locally sourced and seasonal produce in the form of snacks and small plates, which are designed to be shared.

Dishes are changed every few months to reflect the seasons. 

The restaurant has a "Scandinavian feel", being completely open plan with the kitchen in full view of patrons. 

Dan Lawrence of Socius busy in the kitchen.

Dan Lawrence of Socius busy in the kitchen. Picture: Socius - Credit: Archant

The small plates restaurant was opened in 2018 by Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence and the spot is already in the Michelin Guide and holds two AA rosettes.

"It's been amazing for us. It's such a big award that to be recognised on that level is incredible," Mr Lawrence said.

"Me and Nat run it by ourselves and our team are all local guys so it feels like a real win that's come from lots of hard work.

"It's good for Norfolk and the coast and most of all Burnham.

Inside Socius

The interior of Socius - Credit: Contributed

"If people are coming here to see us then they'll hopefully also go in the local shops too.

"And now we're looking to bolster the kitchen team as we think we'll be even busier next year.

"We've already picked people up on the back of the award so it has even helped create more jobs."

Socius is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 12noon to 2pm for lunch and from 6pm to 9pm for dinner. It is open on Sundays from 12noon to 4.30pm.


