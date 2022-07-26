'It's quite surreal' - Ashill chef in line to win cooking national award

An Ashill woman has described her excitement at being nominated for young chef of the year at an awards ceremony dubbed the "Oscars of the pub world".

Tiffany Long, 24, the head chef at The White Hart in Church Street, has been nominated for the gong at the Great British Pub Awards 2022 which will be given out at an award ceremony on October 4.

But first, Ms Long will take part in a cook off against the other nominees, including fellow Norfolk chef Jack Cronin-Aldridge from the Old Ram in Tivetshall St Mary, on September 7 to decide the winner.

Tiffany Long at work in the kitchen at the White Hart. - Credit: Tiffany Long

The chef, who previously worked at The Queens Head in Wymondham, before working joining the village pub near Swaffham two years ago, said she was not expecting to receive the first award nomination of her career.

Ms Long, who was nominated by her boss, said: "It's quite surreal, I really didn't expect it.

"I started here two years ago as a sous chef and I've now been head chef for nine months, so it would be really good to win as I've never experienced anything like this before.

"I hope I win, I'm very confident as I know what I'm doing.

The bar at the White Hart in Ashill. - Credit: The White Hart

"I also want to say how great it is to have another Norfolk chef competing with me, it's great for the area."

Ms Long's signature dish is pan fried chicken with ham hock, but said she specialised in "anything packed with flavour".

After a turbulent week for Ashill, which saw several homes gutted when a field fire spread to the village centre, Ms Long hopes the nomination will provide a bit of refreshing news.

She added: "It's been a sad time, but the bosses here at the pub have been great helping people who have been evacuated from their homes and giving them some food.

"It's good to have some positive news after all that and I hope this can be refreshing for the village."