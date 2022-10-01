Country house hotel with award-winning restaurant named among best in UK
An "intimate" country house hotel which is home to a Michelin star restaurant has been named among the best in UK.
Morston Hall, near Blakeney, has been honoured with the Good Hotel Guide's prestigious Cesar Award, described as the "Oscars" of hotel keeping.
Every year the award - named after the Cesar Ritz - is presented to 12 "outstanding" hotels, inns and B&Bs which demonstrate consistent excellence in their field.
Owner of Morston Hall, Galton Blackiston, said it is "fantastic" recognition for the continued hard work of all of his staff.
He said: "The Good Hotel Guide is the mecca guide of hoteliers and restaurants with rooms.
"And its Cesar award is very prestigious. To have won after an extraordinarily busy year is absolutely brilliant.
"Everyone works so hard and to have it recognised and rewarded is a lovely tonic for us all at Morston.
"This award is down to every single member of staff from house keepers, to reception, to front of house and our gardener."
The hotel has 13 individually decorated boutique rooms located in both the main house and the garden pavilion.
But many also visit to try the seasonal delights cooked up in its restaurant which holds a coveted Michelin star and four AA rosettes.
Mr Blackiston added: "We have been going for 33 years.
"Of 22 of those we have held one Michelin star.
"Since coming back from lockdown our restaurant has been full and it is looking the same up until the end of the year.
"The support we have is incredible."
Despite the accolades, Mr Blackiston said it has been a difficult time for the hotel and hospitality industry.
"It has been tough and the latest price hike will be a real challenge," he added.
"Finding staff is another problem we have been facing. We have been advertising for front-of-house staff for months.
"But we have had staff go on to do amazing things. It is a great opportunity."