News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Country house hotel with award-winning restaurant named among best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:00 AM October 1, 2022
Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall.

Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant 2021

An "intimate" country house hotel which is home to a Michelin star restaurant has been named among the best in UK.

Morston Hall, near Blakeney, has been honoured with the Good Hotel Guide's prestigious Cesar Award, described as the "Oscars" of hotel keeping. 

Every year the award - named after the Cesar Ritz - is presented to 12 "outstanding" hotels, inns and B&Bs which demonstrate consistent excellence in their field. 

Owner of Morston Hall, Galton Blackiston, said it is "fantastic" recognition for the continued hard work of all of his staff.

He said: "The Good Hotel Guide is the mecca guide of hoteliers and restaurants with rooms.

Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"And its Cesar award is very prestigious. To have won after an extraordinarily busy year is absolutely brilliant.

"Everyone works so hard and to have it recognised and rewarded is a lovely tonic for us all at Morston.

"This award is down to every single member of staff from house keepers, to reception, to front of house and our gardener."

Most Read

  1. 1 People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out
  2. 2 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
  3. 3 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
  1. 4 Woman arrested after car crashes into four parked vehicles
  2. 5 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  3. 6 Care worker faces jail for sleeping as patient suffered fatal injuries
  4. 7 Vintage tractors, 45 stalls and street food at autumn fair this weekend
  5. 8 One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village
  6. 9 Air ambulance responds after man in his 30s suffers emergency
  7. 10 Woman accused over fatal A140 crash denies seeing motorcyclist

The hotel has 13 individually decorated boutique rooms located in both the main house and the garden pavilion.

But many also visit to try the seasonal delights cooked up in its restaurant which holds a coveted Michelin star and four AA rosettes.

Mr Blackiston added: "We have been going for 33 years.

"Of 22 of those we have held one Michelin star.

"Since coming back from lockdown our restaurant has been full and it is looking the same up until the end of the year.

"The support we have is incredible."

Inside the restaurant at Morston Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside the restaurant at Morston Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Despite the accolades, Mr Blackiston said it has been a difficult time for the hotel and hospitality industry. 

"It has been tough and the latest price hike will be a real challenge," he added.

"Finding staff is another problem we have been facing. We have been advertising for front-of-house staff for months. 

"But we have had staff go on to do amazing things. It is a great opportunity."

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Video footage captured the moment a car and tractor collided outside RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Brancaster aftermath

Cause of major fire on coast which gutted five homes revealed

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The three-vehicle crash happened on Atlantic Avenue

Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Parts of Norfolk have been hit by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county.  

Heavy winds of up to 45mph and heavy rain to hit Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon