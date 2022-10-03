Norfolk town named one of best alternative holiday destinations in UK

Reepham has been recognised as one of The Telegraph's best affordable break options - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A town in Norfolk has been named one of the best alternative places to go for a cost-effective autumn holiday in the UK.

Reepham has been recognised as one of The Telegraph's "20 amazing places for an affordable autumn break in Britain" as a different option to the classic Burnham Market.

The newspaper looked past traditional options such as the Cotswolds and opted to compile a list of hidden gems to make a budget for a getaway go further.

The article describes Reepham as a "sleepy place, with steam trains chuffing out of its toytown station".

The Dial House in Reepham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Reepham is filled with 18th-century houses and is surrounded by picturesque countryside between the Wensum and Bure Valleys.

The article describes the Georgian red-brick Dial House as the town's "beating heart" and praises Grand Tour-inspired rooms in "playful wallpapers and fabrics".

The award-winning hotel and restaurant is currently up for sale for £1.6m and has been run by Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones, of Norwich's Farmyard restaurant, who took over the business in 2018.

The building boasts eight boutique bedrooms with marble bathrooms, bathtubs and state-of-the-art sound systems.