9 award-winning Norfolk pubs and restaurants you have to visit

Published: 4:21 PM October 6, 2021

Colin Keatley's The Fat Cat was one of Norfolk's pubs and restaurants to receive national recognition this year. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is home to many great pubs, restaurants, and bars and over the past six months many of these have received national recognition.

Here are just a few winners and nominees which you should visit in Norfolk.

1. The Brisley Bell

Where: The Bell, The Green, Brisley, Dereham, NR20 5DW

When: 11am until 11pm on Monday to Saturday, 11am until 10pm on Sundays

This pub's beer garden was recently named the best in the country at the Great British Pub Awards.

The Brisley Bell in Dereham won an award for best beer garden at the Great British Pub Awards - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman bought the premises in 2015 in a derelict state and have since renovated the pub and garden, including building a whole new outdoor seating area called The Shed.

The award is just the most recent in a long list won by the pub which offers Sunday roasts, local wines, and cocktails.

2. The King's Head

Where: The Kings Head, Holt Road, Letheringsett, NR25 7AR

When: 12pm until 10:30pm everyday

The King's Head was the Norfolk winner of The National Pub & Bar Awards 2021.

The awards select the best pub in each county to compete to be named the best in the country.

On social media, the pub said: "We're so delighted and proud to have been awarded best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub and Bar Awards.

"It's such a buzz after such a challenging year."

3. The Fat Cat

Where: 49 West End Street, Norwich, NR2 4NA

When: 2-7pm Monday to Thursday, 2-8pm on Fridays, 12-8pm on Saturdays, and 12-6pm on Sundays.

The Fat Cat features in The Campaign for Real Ale's Golden Awards recognising the "pub all stars, beer saviours, custodians and stalwarts in our midst" to mark the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

The pub brews its own ales and has won several awards at beer festivals all across the UK as well as numerous regional beer of the year awards.

Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich has been named among 30 of the best cocktail bars in the UK, according to The Times. - Credit: Clara Jackson

4. Gonzo's Tea Room

Where: 68 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

When: 12pm until 3am Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm until 3:30pm on Thursday to Saturday

This Norwich bar and restaurant was named among the top 30 cocktail bars in the UK by The Times.

Mike Baxter, owner of the bar, said its bartenders are more like chefs as they concoct the perfect beverages using the best ingredients.

As well as great drinks the bar serves what it calls "the best damn burgers in town" which are made in house with ingredients from local suppliers.

5. Tamarind Fine Dining

Where: Woodbastwick Road, Blofield, NR13 4AB

When: 5pm until 11pm, Wednesday to Monday

Tamarind has been nominated this year for two awards at the English Curry Awards, including Outstanding Restaurant of the Year and Restaurant of the Year East.

Tamarind Fine Dining, Blofield is nominated for two awards at the English Curry Awards 2021. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The restaurant previously picked up a prize at the awards in 2018 for General Manager of the Year.

It also won the Best Restaurant category at the EDP Norfolk Food and Drink Awards in 2017.

This restaurant and takeaway is a top choice on TripAdvisor boasting more than 500 five-star reviews.

6. The Angel

Where: 41 School Road, King's Lynn, PE33 0HA

When: 10am until 10pm, Monday to Thursday, 10am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 8pm on Sundays

This Watlington pub was awarded the Travellers' Choice award for the second year in a row in 2021 putting it in the top 10pc of restaurants on Tripadvisor worldwide.

The Angel was also awarded the title of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the 2020/21 London & South East England Prestige series.

The restaurant prides itself on the high quality of its food and the friendly service of the team members.

7. Farmyard

Where: 23 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PF

When: Lunch service between 12pm and 2.20pm Wednesday to Saturday, dinner service is 5.30-9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 6-10pm on Friday and Saturday

Farmyard Restaurant is a finalist for the Innovation Award for its frozen meals range at the Foodservice Cateys 2021 which celebrate the hospitality industry.

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, the Farmyard restaurant. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The contemporary bistro, which also features in The Michelin Guide 2021, began offering frozen meals in June 2020 while its restaurant was shut and soon launched Farmyard Frozen Ltd.

The frozen meals, including beef Wellington and potato terrine, can be delivered nationwide or you can visit its restaurant in Norwich to get a taste of the real thing.

8. The Gunton Arms

Where: The Gunton Arms, Cromer Road, Thorpe Market, NR11 8TZ

When: 12-10pm Monday to Saturday, 12-9pm on Sundays

The Gunton Arms made it onto the top half of Big 7 Travel's list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK.

Making it to 20th on the list, the Gunton Park pub was praised for its use of locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce such as venison from the local deer park.

The menu at the restaurant changes daily.

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe was named the 19th best gastropub in the UK by Big 7 Travel. - Credit: IAN BURT

9. The Duck Inn

Where: Burnham Road, Stanhoe, King's Lynn, PE31 8QD

When: Food available 12-2pm and 6-9pm Wednesday to Saturday, and 12-6pm on Sundays

The Duck Inn made it onto the same list of the top gastropubs, coming in one place above the Gunton Arms at 19th.

Big 7 Travel said the pub's food "manages to elevate a meal that is so common and standard around the country to something that is otherworldly".

The Duck Inn has been a pub since the 1700s and serves locally sourced food which celebrates this corner of East Anglia.