West Norfolk pub wins fine dining award

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised for its fine dining experience after the team behind it took it over in a drive to offer food on "the next level."

The Angel in Watlington, near King's Lynn, has recently been awarded the title of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the 2020/21 London & South East England Prestige series, adding to the accolades previously received.

The pub picked up two LUX Life awards in 2019 in Best Fine Dining Pub Norfolk and also the Lux Culinary Excellence Award 2019: Locally-Sourced Produce.

Emily Phipps, landlord, said they have worked hard to build a brand that people can be proud of.

She said: "It was lovely to win, we have done a lot to the pub since we took it over.

"We pride ourselves on our fresh produce from as many local suppliers as possible fully allowing us to showcase some of the great produce Norfolk has to offer such as the assiette of tomatoes."

