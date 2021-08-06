News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Norfolk pub wins fine dining award

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:44 PM August 6, 2021   
Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised for its fine dining experience after the team behind it took it over in a drive to offer food on "the next level."

The Angel in Watlington, near King's Lynn, has recently been awarded the title of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the 2020/21 London & South East England Prestige series, adding to the accolades previously received.

The pub picked up two LUX Life awards in 2019 in Best Fine Dining Pub Norfolk and also the Lux Culinary Excellence Award 2019: Locally-Sourced Produce.

Fishmongers Donaldson’s are among the local suppliers at The Angel.

Fishmongers Donaldson's are among the local suppliers at The Angel, which Emily Phipps said allows them to create dishes such as the Seafood platter and halibut.

Emily Phipps, landlord, said they have worked hard to build a brand that people can be proud of.

She said: "It was lovely to win, we have done a lot to the pub since we took it over.

Fishmongers Donaldson’s are among the local suppliers at The Angel.

Fishmongers Donaldson’s are among the local suppliers at The Angel, which Emily Phipps said allows them to create dishes such as the Seafood platter and halibut. - Credit: Emily Phipps

"We pride ourselves on our fresh produce from as many local suppliers as possible fully allowing us to showcase some of the great produce Norfolk has to offer such as the assiette of tomatoes."

The Angel in Watlington has recently been awarded the title of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the 2020/21.

The Angel in Watlington, near King's Lynn, has recently been awarded the title of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the 2020/21 London & South East England Prestige series.


