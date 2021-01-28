The Norfolk and Waveney restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2021

Published: 7:15 AM January 28, 2021

The Michelin Guide was updated for 2021 on Monday, highlighting some of the stand-out restaurants around the country.

Norfolk currently has two restaurants with one Michelin star - The Neptune in Hunstanton and Morston Hall near Blakeney, while Suffolk received its first on Monday after Pea Porridge in Bury St Edmunds was given a star.

Others in the region have been awarded the Bib Gourmand rating - which celebrates those offering a good quality menu for a good price - and many given the Michelin Plate for recognition of their high-quality food.

Here are all the restaurants in Norfolk and Waveney included in this year's guide - and information on whether they're currently offering takeaways.

Richard Bainbridge in the kitchen of Benedicts Restaurant Credit: Katja Bainbridge - Credit: Archant

Benedicts

Where? St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? The restaurant is offering dine at home menus, which can be found on its website.

What Michelin said: Richard Bainbridge is proud of his Norfolk roots and an ambassador for the region’s larder, and his understated dishes rely on top quality ingredients to lead the way. The simple look of the place gels with this unfussy ethos and the English bistro style fits perfectly in this bohemian part of the city.

Farmyard, St Benedicts. Pic: Archant

Farmyard

Where? St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? It is offering takeaways both in the form of frozen meals, and dine at home kits. All are available on its website.

What Michelin said: As its name suggests, the cooking at this spacious bistro centres on unadulterated local ingredients. At the heart of the open kitchen is a Big Bertha charcoal oven, which adds plenty of flavour to the various meats and fish. For dessert, try the Farmyard Chocolate Bar. The lunch menu is good value.

Roger Hickman's restaurant, Upper St Giles Street. - Credit: Archant

Roger Hickman's

Where? Upper St Giles Street, Norwich

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? The restaurant is offering five-course collection menus.

What MIchelin said: Personally run restaurant in a historic part of the city, with soft hues, modern art and romantic corners. Service is attentive yet unobtrusive. Cooking is modern, intricate and displays respect for ingredients’ natural flavours.

Stoke Mill Restaurant in Stoke Holy Cross Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Stoke Mill

Where? Mill Road, Stoke Holy Cross

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Stoke MIll is offering collection menus, as well as treats to take away from its roadside hatch.

What Michelin said: Characterful 700 year old mill spanning the River Tas; the adjoining building is where the Colman family started making mustard in 1814. Confidently prepared, classically based dishes use good ingredients and flavours are distinct.

Bure River Cottage Restaurant; Lower Street, Horning; Chargrilled Scottish Scallops. Photo: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

Bure River Cottage

Where? Lower Street, Horning

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Currently closed until the spring.

What Michelin said: Friendly restaurant tucked away in a lovely riverside village that’s famed for its boating. Informal, L-shaped room with modern tables and chairs. Blackboard menu features fresh, carefully cooked fish and shellfish; much from Lowestoft.

The Ingham Swan. - Credit: Archant

The Ingham Swan

Where? Sea Palling Road, Ingham

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? They are offering dine at home menus, including two and three-course options.

What Michelin said: Having closed due to a fire, this 14th century thatched pub was reborn in 2019 as a contemporary restaurant, although its low beams and stone walls still remain. Cooking uses the best of the county’s ingredients in a range of dishes, from the classics to those showing more imagination and flair. Bedrooms are nearby.

The Gunton Arms in north Norfolk.

Gunton Arms

Where? Gunton Park, Thorpe Market

Rating? Bib Gourmand

Takeaways? Currently closed.

What Michelin said: This charming inn overlooks the 1,000 acre Gunton Estate deer park. Enjoy a tasty homemade snack over a game of pool or darts in the bar or make for a gnarled wood table by the fireplace in the flag-floored Elk Room. Dishes are fiercely seasonal; some – such as the Aberdeen Angus steaks – are cooked over the fire. Well-equipped bedrooms have a stylish country house feel.

The Wiveton Bell. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Wiveton Bell

Where? Blakeney Road, Wiveton

Rating? Bib Gourmand

Takeaways? Currently closed.

What Michelin said: A modernised pub featuring beams, stripped floors and wood-burning stoves; with picnic tables out the front and a beautifully landscaped rear terrace. The seasonal menu offers pub classics that are carefully crafted from quality local ingredients. Stylish, cosy bedrooms have smart bathrooms.

Morston Hall. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Morston Hall

Where? The Street, Morston

Rating? One Michelin Star

Takeaways? They are currenting offering a four-course Valentine's menu.

What Michelin said: Galton Blackiston hoped to make his name on the cricket pitch; that was until he discovered where he really excelled – in the kitchen. He met his wife Tracy while working at Miller Howe and they then set up on their own, in an attractive 19th century country house in a coastal hamlet.

Galton has always been enthused by the quality of Norfolk produce and many of his ingredients are plucked from the kitchen garden or foraged from the local beaches. His dishes are clean, fresh and well-crafted – and familiar flavour combinations lead the way.

Guests are invited to arrive early for drinks and canapés in the lounges, then are seated at 8pm for a seven-course set menu. The conservatory, with its lovely garden outlook, is the best place to sit. Those staying the night can choose from contemporary country house bedrooms or more luxurious garden rooms.

A meal at Socius. - Credit: Archant

Socius

Where? Foundry Place, Burnham Market

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Closed for the time being.

What Michelin said: One meaning of the Latin word Socius is ‘sharing’ – and it is all about sharing at this smart, Scandic-style restaurant. Sit up on the steel-framed mezzanine level or on the ground floor to watch the chefs hard at work. Unfussy modern small plates feature on a flexible, constantly evolving menu.

The Conservatory at Titchwell Manor. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

The Conservatory

Where? Titchwell Manor, Main Road, Titchwell

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Currently closed.

What Michelin said: Titchwell Manor’s formal dining room is a bright, airy space looking out over the walled gardens. Cooking champions local ingredients with seafood from Brancaster Staithe and meat and game from local estates. Unfussy modern classics focus on natural flavours, using a less-is-more approach.

A busy Chequers Inn at Thornham. - Credit: Jordan Bayes

The Chequers Inn

Where? High Street, Thornham

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Currently closed.

What Michelin said: Walkers hungry from visiting the famous marshes will do well to drop in for a hearty, flavour-packed meal at this whitewashed pub in a picturesque village. Cooking focuses on local meats and game cooked in the Josper oven. Groups can sit in the wooden pavilions and boutique bedrooms complete the picture.

Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham. - Credit: PA

Rose and Crown

Where? Old Chuch Road, Snettisham

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? They are currently closed.

What Michelin said: 1th century pub featuring a warren of rooms with uneven floors and low beamed ceilings. Gutsy cooking uses locally sourced produce, with globally influenced dishes alongside trusty pub classics. Impressive children’s adventure fort. Modern bedrooms are decorated in sunny colours, and offer a good level of facilities.

The Old Bank. Photo: James Kilcoin - Credit: Waitrose

The Old Bank

Where? Lynn Road, Snettisham

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Closed for the time being.

What Michelin said: A friendly young couple run this laid-back restaurant. Cooking is modern and sophisticated, with well-crafted dishes keeping local produce to the fore, from Norfolk asparagus to Cromer crab. Lunch is good value and dinner sees the use of more luxurious ingredients.

Kevin and Jacki Mangeolles, owners of the Neptune Inn & Restaurant in Old Hunstanton, celebrating being awarded a Michelin star 10 years ago - the last time a new restuarant in Norfolk was given one - Credit: Matthew Usher

Neptune

Where? Old Hunstanton Road, Old Hunstanton

Rating? One Michelin Star

Takeaways? Currently closed.

What Michelin said: In 2007 a couple bought this old roadside inn on the main route to the North Norfolk coast and set about transforming it into a smart destination restaurant complete with stylishly understated bedrooms.

The restaurant is only open for dinner and your evening starts with drinks and canapés in the bar while choosing from the ever-evolving menu. The experienced chef, Kevin, works alone in the kitchen, making everything from the bread to the ice cream, and his skilfully crafted, unfussy dishes allow the natural flavours of top quality local produce to shine. Meats and vegetables are from the surrounding countryside and seafood is from the nearby coast – Brancaster mussels are often a feature.

Dishes are brought to the table by Jacki, Kevin’s chatty, friendly and equally enthusiastic wife.

Chef patron of Tuddenham Mill, Lee Bye Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Tuddenham Mill

Where? High Street, Tuddenham

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? The restaurant is currently closed.

What Michelin said: A delightful 18th century watermill overlooking a millpond; the old workings are still in situ in the stylish bar, above which sits a beamed restaurant with black furnishings. Modern dishes showcase good quality seasonal produce. Some of the bedrooms are in the attractive outbuildings

The Anchor, Walberswick (photo: Sarah Lucy Brown) - Credit: Archant

Anchor

Where? Main Street, Walberswick

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? They have a take away menu including tempura oysters, meadow pie and crepes.

What Michelin said: A welcoming pub in an Arts and Crafts building; its sizeable garden features a wood-fired oven and leads down to the beach. Global flavours punctuate the menu – the seafood dishes are a great choice. If you’re staying the night, choose a wood-clad chalet in the garden; breakfasts are impressive.

Westleton Crown in Westleton,Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Westleton Crown

Where? The Street, Westleton

Rating? Michelin Plate

Takeaways? Currently closed.

What Michelin said: Beams and open fires welcome you into the bar of this 17th century coaching inn, while to the rear is a modern conservatory, a lovely terrace and a garden. Carefully constructed dishes are colourful and deliver a rewarding blend of flavours and textures. Contemporary bedrooms include some duplex suites.