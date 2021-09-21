Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Published: 10:40 AM September 21, 2021

The Gunton Arms praised for its local ingredients and seasonal produce.

Two gastropubs in Norfolk have been named among the best 50 in the UK.

The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market and The Duck Inn in Stanhoe were featured in the list by Big 7 Travel.

The Gunton Arms, which is located within Gunton Park, was named 20th in the list. The pub was praised for its use of locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce, such as venison from Gunton's deer park and beef from the herd at Blickling.

Describing the pub's Sunday menu, the travel site said: "Roasts have drool-worthy crackling and crispy spuds, while a Bramley apple and almond tart with clotted cream is the perfect finish."

The Duck Inn was praised for its dishes by Big 7 Travel

The Duck Inn at Stanhoe made it to 19th in the list. Big 7 Travel said the pub's food "manages to elevate a meal that is so common and standard around the country to something that is otherworldly."

It added: "It will have your taste buds thanking you for having walked into their pub."

Earlier this year The Duck Inn was named number 43 on the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for 2021.