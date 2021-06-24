Norwich bar named among 30 best cocktail spots in UK

Published: 7:01 AM June 24, 2021

Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich has been named among 30 of the best cocktail bars in the UK, according to The Times. - Credit: Clara Jackson

The owners of a Norwich bar say they were “gobsmacked” when they discovered their business has been named among 30 of the best cocktail bars in the UK.

Gonzos Tea Room owner Mike Baxter said they had no idea that the business, located on London Street, would be nominated for the top 30 cocktail bars in the whole of the UK, according to The Times.

Mr Baxter said: “We're honestly delighted, it's been an incredibly hard year for everyone here, so it's just that bit of sunshine our team needed.

“We had no idea, suddenly there was a message in our inbox from the Times and we were a bit gobsmacked.

“We've had a few nominations and awards like this before, but to be recognised nationally like this is pretty cool.”

Mr Baxter said the Gonzo’s pride themselves on good ingredients and say their bartenders are more like chefs, as they concoct the perfect beverages.

He added: “This actually came from the recommendations of our customers, so a big thank you to all of them.

“Also, our team is great. Every drink tastes better when it's served by someone who cares about what they're doing.

“We're incredibly thankful for the support of this city. We love it here and are so proud to be a part of it and to help make cool things happen.

“Of course, all the independent businesses need help after the last year. It's a fact, the more we support the indies in the city, the better the city becomes.”

As the UK eagerly awaits the lifting on the last restrictions, which is set for July 19, Mr Baxter said they are looking forward to reopening their Brix and Bones and Voodoo Daddy’s sites, along with live music.

"We've been lucky and business has been pretty good," he added. "The massive support from people just wanting to see each other again is amazing.

"It's been difficult for customers with all the government rules and changes, but they've been awesome at dealing with all the hoops we all have to jump through.

"Some people find it tough and of course there's still the problem with people not showing up for reservations, but mostly everyone's been awesome."