Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:35 AM July 19, 2021   
King's Head / Kings Head Leatheringsett.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE© AR

The pub garden at The Kings Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A pub named the best boozer in Norfolk will vie against others from around the country to be named the best in the UK.

The National Pub and Bar Awards has shortlisted 94 pubs ahead of a grand final later this year.

One pub from each county was selected to appear at the award ceremony in London in September.

The overall National Pub and Bar of the Year will be announced, along with 15 regional winners.

King's Head / Kings Head Leatheringsett.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE© AR

The Kings Head pub in Letheringsett, near Holt, has been named the best in Norfolk by the National Pub and Bar Awards. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Representing Norfolk will be The Kings Head in Letheringsett, selected by organisers Pub and Bar magazine as the best the county has to offer.

You may also want to watch:

On social media, the pub said: "We're so delighted and proud to have been awarded pest pub in Norfolk by the National Pub and Bar Awards.

"It's such a buzz after such a challenging year."

The Kings Head will compete against pubs from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk to be named the best in the east of England.

And it faces even stiffer competition for the national crown, especially from the Church Inn in Mobberley, Cheshire, which has won the crown twice in the last four years.

