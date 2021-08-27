West Norfolk pub scoops Trip Advisor award

Published: 8:26 PM August 27, 2021

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps - Credit: Archant

A west Norfolk pub has received a Trip Advisor award for the second year running.

The Angel in Watlington, near Downham Market, has been awarded the Travellers' Choice 2021 award, which landlady Emily Phipps said puts them in the top 10pc of restaurants on Trip Advisor worldwide.

The award is based on a full year of Trip Advisor customer reviews and is awarded to establishments who prove to offer consistency and excellence in hospitality.

Fishmongers Donaldson’s are among the local suppliers at The Angel, which Emily Phipps said allows them to create dishes such as the Seafood platter and halibut. - Credit: Emily Phipps

Ms Phipps said: "We are absolutely blown away by the Trip Advisor award for the second year running, as it is awarded from customer satisfaction, and as our customers are who we want to please the fact that we are doing that makes it all worthwhile.

"I think it’s a combination of things that have fed into this award with the high quality of the food and the friendly service from the team members."

The Angel was also recently awarded the title of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the 2020/21 London & South East England Prestige series.