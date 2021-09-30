'Proud as punch' - Joy as Brisley Bell wins best beer garden title
In a year where beer gardens were so important to the survival of the industry, one Norfolk pub has proved to be the best in the country.
The Brisley Bell, in The Green, Brisley, beat pubs from across the UK to win the 'Best Beer Garden' title at this year's Great British Pub Awards 2021 on September 29.
Owners of the Brisley, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman, were in attendance at the award ceremony at a London pub, which was hosted by Radio One DJ Scott Mills.
“We’re proud as punch to not only to have been nominated, but to win the Great British pub award for best garden,” said Cassandra Bishop-Harding, office manager.
“It feels incredible, especially as it’s been a year where most establishments have set out to create a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy. It truly feels like a massive achievement.”
The pair bought the business in 2015 in a derelict state and have since renovated the pub and garden.
The garden includes a number of amazing features, including a working herb garden which is used by the kitchen, a croquet lawn, a meadow to attract nature, plus their latest addition, ‘The Shed’, a personal dining experience, which was supported by the Covid management grant.
It also has an open courtyard and meadow where they planted a dozen trees back in 2016, which are all thriving.
Before doing any work on the garden, Mr Seaman spent three months on a digger, creating different levels to make the landscape more interesting.
Mrs Bishop-Harding added: “As a team, we are immensely proud to see so many guests, and staff, enjoying the surroundings during the warmer months.
“Marcus, his dad Jeremy and the team worked hard to create a versatile space."
Mr Seaman also has a historical link to the pub, during their video at the award he revealed that during the last lockdown, he discovered that his great, great grandfather ran it between 1840 to 1870.
The award also means the pub will now be in the running for the best pub in Britain award and they are keeping their fingers crossed that future awards are on the way.