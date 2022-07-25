News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Sunday crowds at Latitude Festival?

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:33 AM July 25, 2022
Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Latitude Festival 2022 drew to a close on Sunday after four days of music, arts and comedy at Henham Park.

The festival has been running in Suffolk since 2006, with only 2020 cancelled due to Covid. 

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But this year it was bigger and better than ever.

The headliner on the final day was Snow Patrol, who hit the Obelisk Arena after the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Freya Ridings and Mark Owen.

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The BBC Sounds Stage featured Fontaines D.C., The Afghan Wings, Kae Tempest and more.

Other special guests included Reginald D Hunter, Amanda Owen, David O'Doherty and Shaparak Khorsandi.

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wellness was also a big part of the festival with the Mind, Body and Zen area offering yoga classes as well as new wood-fired saunas. 

It is also one of the more colourful festivals with its famous sheep coloured pink with a water-based dye.

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The crowd enjoying Foals performance on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The rest of the weekend saw performances from Lewis Capaldi, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers on Friday as well as Foals and Example on Saturday.

Check out our gallery from Friday here and a gallery from Saturday here.

Latitude Festival
Suffolk

