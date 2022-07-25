Can you spot yourself in the Sunday crowds at Latitude Festival?

Gallery

Latitude Festival 2022 drew to a close on Sunday after four days of music, arts and comedy at Henham Park.

The festival has been running in Suffolk since 2006, with only 2020 cancelled due to Covid.

Sunday at Latitude Festival 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But this year it was bigger and better than ever.

The headliner on the final day was Snow Patrol, who hit the Obelisk Arena after the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Freya Ridings and Mark Owen.

The BBC Sounds Stage featured Fontaines D.C., The Afghan Wings, Kae Tempest and more.

Other special guests included Reginald D Hunter, Amanda Owen, David O'Doherty and Shaparak Khorsandi.

Wellness was also a big part of the festival with the Mind, Body and Zen area offering yoga classes as well as new wood-fired saunas.

It is also one of the more colourful festivals with its famous sheep coloured pink with a water-based dye.

The crowd enjoying Foals performance on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The rest of the weekend saw performances from Lewis Capaldi, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers on Friday as well as Foals and Example on Saturday.

