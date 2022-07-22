News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All the best dressed as Latitude Festival kicks off in Henham Park

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:40 PM July 22, 2022
Vicki, India and Charlie. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

From wings to flower crowns, Latitude Festival was as much about the outfits as it was the music and comedy on Friday.

The festival has been running in Suffolk's Henham Park since 2006, with only 2020 cancelled due to Covid, and this year it is bigger and better than ever. 

This applies to the outfits too, with many putting a lot of effort into their look beyond a bit of glitter and face paint.

Maisie and George. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Wellness is also a big part of the festival, with the Mind, Body and Zen area offering yoga classes and it boasts new wood-fired saunas. 

It is also one of the most colourful festival sites in the country, which includes its famous pink sheep which is done using water-based dye.

Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Friday Obelisk Arena headliner is Lewis Capaldi, followed by Foals on Saturday and Snow Patrol will bring the festival to a close on Sunday. 

Emily, Lisa and Rodie. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hannah with her butterfly wings. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hannah with her butterfly wings. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Antony. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ruby and Elouise. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jane and Lisa their first time at Latitude. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BON

Chris and Anni. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ed and Josh. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harriet's hen do. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sharon at the Obelisk stage. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ellie in her gold troucers. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Max and Ruth. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Toby and FInlay. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latitude Festival
