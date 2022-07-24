Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Latitude?

Things to do

Harriet's hen do. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Thousands of people have flocked to Henham Park for day two of Latitude Festival 2022.

Toby and FInlay. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Max and Ruth. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The festival has been running in Suffolk since 2006 with only 2020 cancelled due to Covid.

Ellie in her gold troucers. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond





Sharon at the Obelisk stage. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But this year it is bigger and better than ever.

Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Vicki, India and Charlie. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The headliner on Saturday was Foals, who hit the Obelisk Arena after Little Simz, Example, Beth Orton, Los Bitchos and Shed Seven.

Ed and Josh. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Flora adn Holly Hume. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The BBC Sounds Stage featured Groove Armada, Mahalia, Cavetown and more.

Chris and Anni. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jane and Lisa their first time at Latitude. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Other special guests were Frankie Boyle, Aisling Bea, Rachel Parris and Judi Love.

Ruby and Elouise. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wellness is also a big part of Latitude with the Mind, Body and Zen area offering yoga classes as well as new wood-fired saunas.

Maisie and George. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hannah with her butterfly wings. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It is also one of the more colourful festivals with its famous sheep coloured pink with a water-based dye.

Emily, Lisa and Rodie. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Erin, Alice and Isla. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday will see performances from the likes of Snow Patrol and the Manic Street Preachers as well as appearances from Amanda Owen and Reginald D Hunter.

Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond