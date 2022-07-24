Gallery
Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Latitude?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Thousands of people have flocked to Henham Park for day two of Latitude Festival 2022.
The festival has been running in Suffolk since 2006 with only 2020 cancelled due to Covid.
But this year it is bigger and better than ever.
The headliner on Saturday was Foals, who hit the Obelisk Arena after Little Simz, Example, Beth Orton, Los Bitchos and Shed Seven.
The BBC Sounds Stage featured Groove Armada, Mahalia, Cavetown and more.
Other special guests were Frankie Boyle, Aisling Bea, Rachel Parris and Judi Love.
Wellness is also a big part of Latitude with the Mind, Body and Zen area offering yoga classes as well as new wood-fired saunas.
It is also one of the more colourful festivals with its famous sheep coloured pink with a water-based dye.
Sunday will see performances from the likes of Snow Patrol and the Manic Street Preachers as well as appearances from Amanda Owen and Reginald D Hunter.