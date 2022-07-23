Gallery
Lewis Capaldi wows the crowds at Latitude
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Lewis Capaldi took to the main stage at Latitude last night for a triumphant headline slot that was two years in the waiting.
The Scottish singer-songwriter was the first headliner at the Suffolk festival and thousands gathered to watch his performance on the main stage.
Ever quick to offer a quip, Capaldi joked two songs into his set that he had "no new music to play" as he is "horribly lazy" and is yet to finish his second album.
"So we're just going to play you all the old stuff," he said to huge cheers from the audience.
He added: "I'm glad you enjoy it because it's all we've got."
The thousands of fans who came to watch the Brit Award winner's set were treated to renditions of his heartfelt ballads like "Before You Go", "Don't Get Me Wrong" and "Bruises".
He brought the night to a close with breakthrough single "Someone You Loved" which was met with a mass singalong.
Most Read
- 1 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
- 2 Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival
- 3 Norfolk GP surgery found to have put hundreds of its patients at risk
- 4 Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion
- 5 Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where fire destroyed homes
- 6 Flags lowered in tribute to 'respected' firefighter, David Pickwell
- 7 Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash
- 8 Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow
- 9 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
- 10 Widow of man who died at city car park welcomes safety changes
Elsewhere on Friday night revellers were treated to performances from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Self Esteem and rising star Rina Sawayama.
Audiences still have more to look forward to with headline performances from Foals and Snow Patrol yet to come.