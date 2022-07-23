News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lewis Capaldi wows the crowds at Latitude

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:13 PM July 23, 2022
Lewis Capaldi headlining Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lewis Capaldi headlining Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lewis Capaldi took to the main stage at Latitude last night for a triumphant headline slot that was two years in the waiting.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was the first headliner at the Suffolk festival and thousands gathered to watch his performance on the main stage.

Ever quick to offer a quip, Capaldi joked two songs into his set that he had "no new music to play" as he is "horribly lazy" and is yet to finish his second album.

"So we're just going to play you all the old stuff," he said to huge cheers from the audience.

He added: "I'm glad you enjoy it because it's all we've got."

The thousands of fans who came to watch the Brit Award winner's set were treated to renditions of his heartfelt ballads like "Before You Go", "Don't Get Me Wrong" and "Bruises".

He brought the night to a close with breakthrough single "Someone You Loved" which was met with a mass singalong.

Elsewhere on Friday night revellers were treated to performances from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Self Esteem and rising star Rina Sawayama.

Audiences still have more to look forward to with headline performances from Foals and Snow Patrol yet to come. 


