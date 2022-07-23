Latitude Festival 2022: Supporting acts wow crowds

Review

Crowds have been dancing through dust beneath sunny skies as Latitude Festival 2022 kicked off its second day.

This year supporting acts are among those which have been most hotly anticipated.

Chaotic rock and roll from upcoming post-punk bands Opus Kink and Keg sent crowds into delirium on Friday.

The pink sheep under cover on Friday of Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Former Palma Violets frontman, Chilli Jesson also impressed, showcasing the latest from his eclectic solo career before delighting the crowd by finishing with Violets' classic 'Best of Friends'.

Lewis Capaldi headlining Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In the evening many people took on a scintillating set from Phoebe Bridgers or danced the night away to the groove of avant-funk veterans, A Certain Ratio.

Crowds pack into the Alcove for Opus Kink on Friday night. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Saturday has seen Los Bitchos bring their unique mix of 1960s-style garage, psychedelia and world music to the Obelisk Arena, getting thousands to wave their hands in the heat to their pulsating beats.

Festival-goers at Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Indie rockers Priestgate also delighted crowds in the Alcove at lunchtime, with lead singer Rob Schofield doing his best Iggy Pop impression, throwing himself around the stage menacingly and munching on his mic cord.

Maximo Park in the BBC Sounds Tent. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Elsewhere, crowds have been rolling around with laughter to sets from the likes of Aisling Bea and taking in thought-provoking talks at the Listening Post.

Crowds have been taking in a wide variety of acts from across the site. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds will now look forward to cutting edge hip-hop star Little Simz and tonight's Obelisk Arena headliners Foals.







