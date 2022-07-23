News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Review

Latitude Festival 2022: Supporting acts wow crowds

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:29 PM July 23, 2022
Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Day two of Latitude - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds have been dancing through dust beneath sunny skies as Latitude Festival 2022 kicked off its second day.

This year supporting acts are among those which have been most hotly anticipated.

Chaotic rock and roll from upcoming post-punk bands Opus Kink and Keg sent crowds into delirium on Friday.

The pink sheep under cover on Friday of Latitude Festival 2022. 

The pink sheep under cover on Friday of Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Former Palma Violets frontman, Chilli Jesson also impressed, showcasing the latest from his eclectic solo career before delighting the crowd by finishing with Violets' classic 'Best of Friends'.

Lewis Capaldi headlining Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lewis Capaldi headlining Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In the evening many people took on a scintillating set from Phoebe Bridgers or danced the night away to the groove of avant-funk veterans, A Certain Ratio. 

Crowds pack into the Alcove for Opus Kink on Friday night.

Crowds pack into the Alcove for Opus Kink on Friday night. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Saturday has seen Los Bitchos bring their unique mix of 1960s-style garage, psychedelia and world music to the Obelisk Arena, getting thousands to wave their hands in the heat to their pulsating beats.

Harriet's hen do. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Festival-goers at Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Indie rockers Priestgate also delighted crowds in the Alcove at lunchtime, with lead singer Rob Schofield doing his best Iggy Pop impression, throwing himself around the stage menacingly and munching on his mic cord.

Indie rockers Maximo Park in the BBC Sounds Tent.

Maximo Park in the BBC Sounds Tent. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

  1. 1 Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival
  2. 2 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
  3. 3 Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where fire destroyed homes
  1. 4 Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion
  2. 5 Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow
  3. 6 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
  4. 7 Norfolk GP surgery found to have put hundreds of its patients at risk
  5. 8 All steam ahead as new café opens at much-loved attraction
  6. 9 Widow of man who died at city car park welcomes safety changes
  7. 10 Flags lowered in tribute to 'respected' firefighter, David Pickwell

Elsewhere, crowds have been rolling around with laughter to sets from the likes of Aisling Bea and taking in thought-provoking talks at the Listening Post. 

Lewis Capaldi headlining Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds have been taking in a wide variety of acts from across the site. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds will now look forward to cutting edge hip-hop star Little Simz and tonight's Obelisk Arena headliners Foals.



Beccles News

Don't Miss

Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
David Calver (inset) and his wife Trudie lost "everything" after their home in Ashmanhaugh burned down.

Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Passengers hoping to fly from Norwich to Rhodes were badly delayed 

Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Hingham Surgery.Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: Stephanie BrooksFor: EDP/EN/DMA/WAM©Archant Photo

Data

How did your GP surgery fare in annual patient survey?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon