Review
Latitude Festival 2022: Supporting acts wow crowds
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Crowds have been dancing through dust beneath sunny skies as Latitude Festival 2022 kicked off its second day.
This year supporting acts are among those which have been most hotly anticipated.
Chaotic rock and roll from upcoming post-punk bands Opus Kink and Keg sent crowds into delirium on Friday.
Former Palma Violets frontman, Chilli Jesson also impressed, showcasing the latest from his eclectic solo career before delighting the crowd by finishing with Violets' classic 'Best of Friends'.
In the evening many people took on a scintillating set from Phoebe Bridgers or danced the night away to the groove of avant-funk veterans, A Certain Ratio.
Saturday has seen Los Bitchos bring their unique mix of 1960s-style garage, psychedelia and world music to the Obelisk Arena, getting thousands to wave their hands in the heat to their pulsating beats.
Indie rockers Priestgate also delighted crowds in the Alcove at lunchtime, with lead singer Rob Schofield doing his best Iggy Pop impression, throwing himself around the stage menacingly and munching on his mic cord.
Most Read
- 1 Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival
- 2 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
- 3 Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where fire destroyed homes
- 4 Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion
- 5 Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow
- 6 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
- 7 Norfolk GP surgery found to have put hundreds of its patients at risk
- 8 All steam ahead as new café opens at much-loved attraction
- 9 Widow of man who died at city car park welcomes safety changes
- 10 Flags lowered in tribute to 'respected' firefighter, David Pickwell
Elsewhere, crowds have been rolling around with laughter to sets from the likes of Aisling Bea and taking in thought-provoking talks at the Listening Post.
Crowds will now look forward to cutting edge hip-hop star Little Simz and tonight's Obelisk Arena headliners Foals.