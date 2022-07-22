'Something for everyone' - Revellers in high spirits as Latitude returns

Laura and Alice on the viewing platform. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

From chart-topping acts to tasty street food, Latitude Festival kicked off in style on Friday in Henham Park.

After a scorching start to the week, the Suffolk festival began with much cooler conditions to the delight of those camping at the site.

Known as one of the UK's best festivals for families, youngsters enjoyed a whole host of workshops and even a slide down the Helter Skelter.

Victoria Rose, from London, said: "For families there is something for everyone - we have never done a festival with our children, who are four, seven and ten, before."'

Erin, Alice and Isla. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Each day 40,000 people are expected and there is a diverse mix of musicians with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol on the Obelisk Arena main stage.

There is also top notch comedy, from the likes of Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle and Reginald D Hunter, alongside dance, literature and much more.

Harriet's hen do. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Food is also a huge part of the festival and the dedicated Street Feast area was buzzing on Friday as revellers sat on the long communal tables enjoying everything from burgers to burritos.

There were also some impressive outfits, with huge fairy wings a popular choice.

Hannah with her butterfly wings. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It is the first year that the event, which launched in 2006, has been able to go ahead as normal since 2019 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

Then in 2021 it went ahead at full capacity but was part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP) so testing was required for entry.

Seth, Cody and Wilson. Day two of Latitude best dressed PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Couple Alex and Sandra Salvidge, from Brighton, can't wait for the weekend ahead.

Mrs Salvidge said: "We've been to quite a few festivals but this is our first time at Latitude.

"We've come with family and we enjoyed Camp Bestival which is a similar thing and Latitude has great arts and dance."

As well as household names, Latitude also has the BBC Introducing Stage and Access Creative College Norwich hosts the Inbetweeners Teen Stage, with both showcasing local talent

The Latitude sign in Henham Park is the perfect spot for selfies. - Credit: Maya Derrick

Many people also enjoyed taking snaps under the glittering Latitude sign.