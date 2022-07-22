Latitude's famous pink sheep under shelter due to hot weather

The pink sheep under cover on Friday of Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It wouldn't be Latitude Festival without the famous pink sheep, but on Friday they had to trot away from the limelight.

The sheep in Henham Park are turned pink using a water-based dye and each year are in a large enclosed pen around the huge glittering Latitude sign.

But on Friday afternoon, festival-goers were not able to get a selfie with the friendly farm animals as they were all under shelter in their purpose-built house.

The pink sheep enjoying a spot of shade at Latitude. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

They were moved under a canopy due to the hot weather so they could keep cool.

Temperatures in the Suffolk park are expected to rise over the weekend and reach 25C on Sunday.

This means the pink sheep may be spending a fair bit of time in the shade this year.

Due to the high temperatures over the last week or so, barbecues and campfires have been banned from the campsite.