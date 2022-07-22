News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Latitude's famous pink sheep under shelter due to hot weather

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:32 PM July 22, 2022
The pink sheep under cover on Friday of Latitude Festival 2022. 

The pink sheep under cover on Friday of Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It wouldn't be Latitude Festival without the famous pink sheep, but on Friday they had to trot away from the limelight.

The sheep in Henham Park are turned pink using a water-based dye and each year are in a large enclosed pen around the huge glittering Latitude sign.

But on Friday afternoon, festival-goers were not able to get a selfie with the friendly farm animals as they were all under shelter in their purpose-built house.

The pink sheep enjoying a spot of shade at Latitude. 

The pink sheep enjoying a spot of shade at Latitude. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

They were moved under a canopy due to the hot weather so they could keep cool.

Temperatures in the Suffolk park are expected to rise over the weekend and reach 25C on Sunday.

This means the pink sheep may be spending a fair bit of time in the shade this year. 

Due to the high temperatures over the last week or so, barbecues and campfires have been banned from the campsite. 

Latitude Festival
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are battling a field fire at Brancaster Staithe.

Norfolk Live News

Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames

Norfolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Heatwave blaze engulfs Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon