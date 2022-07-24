Latitude Festival 2022: Dust, dirt and dancing in the sunshine

The East's biggest party of the year is drawing to a close with revellers claiming it has been the "best one yet".

Latitude Festival, held at Henham Park, near Southwold in Suffolk, launched in 2006 and has now become a firm fixture on the music calendar.

And 2022 will be remembered for the stunning weather - and dusty conditions.

This year's headliners were Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol with other notable performances from former Mercury Music Prize nominee Little Simz and the Manic Street Preachers.

But as the festival has grown it has become about more than just the music.

Dan Butcher has been coming to the festival since 2014 and this year brought his two children, aged four an seven, for the first time.

"I have to say the music has been secondary this year because the line up isn't brilliant in my opinion," he said. "But for some people it will be their dream line up - it is hard balancing act.

"But what the organisers have managed to achieve with Latitude is getting people to come even if there is not something they love on one of the big stages. There is so much else to do as well.

"The kids have really enjoyed the area for younger ones - and because the festival site is not huge we can pop down there for an hour and then go back to the stages when something good is on.

"The food is great as well - I remember when all you got at concerts was dodgy burgers. Not anymore.

"It has been a bit hot though. On Saturday the youngest was flagging a bit by the early evening."

Manic Street Preachers superfan Rebecca Stephenson, 45, travelled from London for her first visit to Latitude.

"I had heard of the festival but as soon as I saw the Manics were playing I decided to make a weekend of it," she said. "It's a really nice vibe. I've been to Reading and Glastonbury and this is much more manageable.

"I think I would come back again yeah. Maybe next time get a big group of us together."