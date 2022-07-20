7 food festivals to visit in Norfolk this summer
Summer festivals are not just about the music, with these upcoming events in Norfolk focused on food.
From top notch local produce to tasty street food, here is what you have to look forward to over the next few months.
1. Feast in the Park
Where: Holkham Park, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB
When: Daily until September 2 (except August 10-16), 11am-4pm
Price: Free entry, £5 parking charge by card
From Thai dishes to toasties, this summer-long street food event is back at the estate by popular demand.
It takes place in front of Holkham Hall, with Norfolk vendors and an Adnams bar, and on Sundays until August 28 (apart from August 14) there will also be live music.
2. Ha Ha Farm Food and Drink Festival
Where: Ha Ha Farm, Hemblington Road, Blofield, NR13 4AH
When: July 23 to 24, 10am-6pm
Price: Adults: £5, under 16s: £2 (pay on entry), free parking
Ha Ha Farm in Blofield is hosting its first food and drink festival this summer, which will feature more than 20 Norfolk vendors and producers.
Among the street food vans attending are Elsie's Pizza, Fat Teds and Bucket List and Wildcraft Brewery is doing the beers.
3. Magic of Thailand Festival
Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU
When: July 30-31, 10am-7pm
Price: Adult day tickets: £5, under 15s: free, book in advance or buy on the gate
This popular Thai touring festival returns to Eaton Park for 2022 and is a celebration of its food and culture.
There will also be an I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating competition for those that are brave enough.
4. Norfolk Food Hall Festival
Where: Black Barn Farm, 60 Norwich Road, Salhouse, NR13 6QG
When: August 13, 12pm-5pm
Price: Free entry and parking
Black Barn Farm launched a farmers' market earlier this year which runs every second Saturday of the month which has been a hit.
In August it is taking it up a gear with a food festival, which will also feature local makers and music.
5. Sheringham Feastival
Where: Sheringham seafront around The Crown, Lifeboat Plain, East Cliff, Sheringham, NR26 8BQ
When: Sunday, August 28, 12pm-6pm
Price: Free entry
Sheringham is fast becoming a foodie destination on the Norfolk coast, with a whole host of new openings in recent years.
The Sheringham Feastival launches this summer and has been organised by Sheringham Carnival and local street food business Fat Teds. There will be at least six food traders and live music at The Crown.
6. North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival
Where: Walled Garden at Holkham Hall, Holkham Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB
When: September 3-4, 10am-4pm
Price: Free entry, £5 parking charge by card
From cheese to chocolate, the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival returns by popular demand with 65 artisan producers.
See local chefs in action in The Cookery Theatre, tuck into street food and there will be children's storytelling and face painting.
7. The Foodies Festival, Norwich
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: September 9: 12pm-9pm, September 10: 11am-9pm, September 11: 11am-8pm
Price: Day adult tickets start at £18 or £38 for the weekend, with concession, child, VIP and family tickets available
This touring festival comes to Norwich for the first time in summer 2022 and you will able to enjoy tasty food and drink, learn from top chefs and for youngsters there is a Kids Cookery Theatre.
There is also live music, with Liberty X and S Club All Stars headlining on Friday, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.