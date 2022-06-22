News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's street food scene booming with new festival launching this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:03 PM June 22, 2022
Cem's famous chicken burger from Fat Teds Streat Food. 

The Sheringham Feastival launches this summer, pictured is Cem's famous chicken burger from organisers Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

A whole host of new openings have made Sheringham a street food destination in recent years and this reputation is set to grow with the launch of a new festival.

The first Sheringham Feastival will take place at the seafront on Sunday, August 28 from 12pm until 6pm.

It had initially been scheduled for May for the High Street, but due to issues with licencing it was postponed and has now been moved to a more suitable location. 

The organisers are Sheringham Carnival and the team behind Fat Teds, which has been based in a shack in Barchams Yard since 2018 and it offers burgers, flatbreads and 'dirty' fries.

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. 

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The event will be a celebration of Norfolk businesses with six street food traders, a makers market and they are working alongside The Crown pub for live music, which was recently refurbished.

Josh Birmingham, one of the owners of Fat Teds, said: "Sheringham is really busy in the summer and street food has now gone crazy, with events in Aylsham and Holt really successful."

There are no fees for traders and those interested can message Fat Teds on social media. 

Food and Drink
North Norfolk News

