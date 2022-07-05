Food and drink festival launching at farm with music and Norfolk vendors

Fat Teds Streat Food will be at the Ha Ha Farm Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

From street food to spirits, a new event is launching at a farm in the Norfolk countryside this summer.

Ha Ha Farm in Hemblington Road in Blofield is holding its first Food and Drink Festival over the weekend of July 23 and 24 from 10am to 6pm each day.

Couple Jo Sindall and Tom Wright built a barn on the site in 2020, which is used as a wedding and events venue, and they also run a Halloween pumpkin patch.

The festival will feature live music and more than 20 Norfolk producers and street food vendors, including Fat Teds, Bucket List and Elsie's Pizza.

Beers will be from Wildcraft Brewery, cider from Norfolk Raider Cider, rum from The Norfolk Spirit Company and gin and vodka from WhataHoot.

Harri Salmon, events coordinator, said: "We have sourced fresh local produce by scaling every inch of the county and will also welcome global street food vendors."

There is free parking and visitors can pay by cash or card at the gate which is £5 for adults, £2 for under-16s and under-3s are free, with dogs welcome.