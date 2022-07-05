7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this summer

Cromer Carnival promises a fun day out for all the family. - Credit: Archant

From new food festivals to the return of a popular carnival on the coast, there are plenty of cheap or free events running in Norfolk this summer.

Here are some of the family-friendly things to do over the next few months.

Cem's famous chicken burger from Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

1. Sheringham Feastival, Sheringham

Where: Sheringham seafront around The Crown, Lifeboat Plain, East Cliff, Sheringham, NR26 8BQ

When: Sunday, August 28, 12pm-6pm

Price: Free entry

This new street food festival has been organised by Sheringham Carnival and the team behind Fat Teds, which is based in a shack in Barchams Yard and serves burgers, flatbreads and fries.

There will be six street food vendors and live music at The Crown pub at the event.

The Sheringham Carnival week itself runs from August 1 to 7 and includes a parade and fireworks display.

Sarah Cannell curates the Raveningham Sculpture Trail. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

2. Raveningham Sculpture Trail, Raveningham

Where: Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, Raveningham, NR14 6NU

When: July 31-September 5

Price: Adults: £6, under 18s: free, book a time slot online

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail is back for 2022 and it features contemporary artworks through three acres of semi-wild meadows, gardens and woodland.

It is curated by Sarah Cannell and is a Creative Odyssey CIC Project, with 63 UK artists involved this year.

Ha Ha Farm in Blofield is holding its first Food and Drink Festival this summer. - Credit: Ha Ha Farm

3. The Ha Ha Farm Food and Drink Festival, Blofield

Where: Hemblington Road, Blofield, NR13 4AH

When: July 23-24, 10am-6pm

Price: Adults: £5, under 16s: £2, under 3s: free, dogs welcome, pay by cash or card on the gate

This new food and drink festival launches at The Ha Ha Farm this summer, with more than 20 Norfolk street food vendors and producers.

There is also free parking and drinks will be provided from the likes of Norfolk Raider Cider and Wildcraft Brewery.

Cath and Nev Varley with Doodling Dino on Haymarket in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

4. GoGoDiscover T.Rex and Mammoth Trail, Norfolk-wide

Where: Locations across Norfolk

When: Until September 10

Price: Donations encouraged, download the interactive app for £1.79 in the app store

Charity Break, which supports children and young people in the care system, launched the GoGoDiscover trail last year with T.rex sculptures across Norwich.

This year even more have been added with 55 different dinosaurs to meet, ranging from an Elvis to an afternoon tea-themed one. These are joined by 24 Steppe Mammoths and 98 smaller Breakasaurus sculptures across Norfolk.

The Red Arrows will be at the Cromer Carnival 2022. - Credit: Archant

5. Cromer Carnival 2022, Cromer

Where: Across Cromer town centre

When: August 1-19, carnival week August 13 to 19 with main Carnival Day Wednesday, August 17 10am to 4.15pm

Price: Many free events, see full programme on the Cromer Carnival website

The Cromer Carnival is back with a bang this summer, with the main Carnival Day taking place on August 17 at the Carnival Field in Runton Road, which includes a Red Arrows display at 12.30pm.

On August 18 there will be children's entertainment in the afternoon and a torchlight parade and fireworks display in the evening.

An eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

6. Magic of Thailand Festival, Norwich

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: July 30-31, 10am-7pm

Price: Adult day tickets: £5, under 15s: free, book in advance or buy on the gate

From the I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating competition to traditional dancing, the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to the city this summer.

There will also be children's rides and tasty street food so you can make a day of it.

Kaye Butcher, 65, from Southtown, and Lisa Jackson, 54, from Somerleyton, both members of Norfolk Steampunks, dressed up for the Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

7. Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth

Where: Venues across Great Yarmouth

When: September 16-18

Price: Most events free, the full programme will be on the Out There Arts website

This annual street arts and circus festival attracts more than 60,000 people to the coastal town every September.

It is organised by Out There Arts and is a family-friendly event with lots of seaside silliness.