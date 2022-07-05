7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this summer
- Credit: Archant
From new food festivals to the return of a popular carnival on the coast, there are plenty of cheap or free events running in Norfolk this summer.
Here are some of the family-friendly things to do over the next few months.
1. Sheringham Feastival, Sheringham
Where: Sheringham seafront around The Crown, Lifeboat Plain, East Cliff, Sheringham, NR26 8BQ
When: Sunday, August 28, 12pm-6pm
Price: Free entry
This new street food festival has been organised by Sheringham Carnival and the team behind Fat Teds, which is based in a shack in Barchams Yard and serves burgers, flatbreads and fries.
There will be six street food vendors and live music at The Crown pub at the event.
The Sheringham Carnival week itself runs from August 1 to 7 and includes a parade and fireworks display.
2. Raveningham Sculpture Trail, Raveningham
Where: Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, Raveningham, NR14 6NU
When: July 31-September 5
Price: Adults: £6, under 18s: free, book a time slot online
The Raveningham Sculpture Trail is back for 2022 and it features contemporary artworks through three acres of semi-wild meadows, gardens and woodland.
It is curated by Sarah Cannell and is a Creative Odyssey CIC Project, with 63 UK artists involved this year.
3. The Ha Ha Farm Food and Drink Festival, Blofield
Where: Hemblington Road, Blofield, NR13 4AH
When: July 23-24, 10am-6pm
Price: Adults: £5, under 16s: £2, under 3s: free, dogs welcome, pay by cash or card on the gate
This new food and drink festival launches at The Ha Ha Farm this summer, with more than 20 Norfolk street food vendors and producers.
There is also free parking and drinks will be provided from the likes of Norfolk Raider Cider and Wildcraft Brewery.
4. GoGoDiscover T.Rex and Mammoth Trail, Norfolk-wide
Where: Locations across Norfolk
When: Until September 10
Price: Donations encouraged, download the interactive app for £1.79 in the app store
Charity Break, which supports children and young people in the care system, launched the GoGoDiscover trail last year with T.rex sculptures across Norwich.
This year even more have been added with 55 different dinosaurs to meet, ranging from an Elvis to an afternoon tea-themed one. These are joined by 24 Steppe Mammoths and 98 smaller Breakasaurus sculptures across Norfolk.
5. Cromer Carnival 2022, Cromer
Where: Across Cromer town centre
When: August 1-19, carnival week August 13 to 19 with main Carnival Day Wednesday, August 17 10am to 4.15pm
Price: Many free events, see full programme on the Cromer Carnival website
The Cromer Carnival is back with a bang this summer, with the main Carnival Day taking place on August 17 at the Carnival Field in Runton Road, which includes a Red Arrows display at 12.30pm.
On August 18 there will be children's entertainment in the afternoon and a torchlight parade and fireworks display in the evening.
6. Magic of Thailand Festival, Norwich
Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU
When: July 30-31, 10am-7pm
Price: Adult day tickets: £5, under 15s: free, book in advance or buy on the gate
From the I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating competition to traditional dancing, the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to the city this summer.
There will also be children's rides and tasty street food so you can make a day of it.
7. Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth
Where: Venues across Great Yarmouth
When: September 16-18
Price: Most events free, the full programme will be on the Out There Arts website
This annual street arts and circus festival attracts more than 60,000 people to the coastal town every September.
It is organised by Out There Arts and is a family-friendly event with lots of seaside silliness.