'It is on the up' - The seaside shack helping transform town's food scene

Cem Oruc and Josh Birmingham, owners of Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The owners of a seaside shack that attracts customers from across Norfolk and beyond are leading a street food boom in Sheringham.

Fat Teds Streat Food is a family business run by Josh Birmingham and his mum and stepdad Sarah and Cem Oruc.

Cem's famous chicken burger from Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

It began in 2017 as a van doing pop-ups in Runton Road Car Park in Cromer, which proved very popular.

In 2018, they purchased a shack in Barchams Yard, off the High Street, in Sheringham and it is inspired by Turkish flavours as chef Mr Oruc was born there.

Jamie Furness, Hannah Harper-Newman, Cem Oruc and Josh Birmingham, the team behind Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is named after their family dog Ted and the menu includes Cem's famous chicken, chipotle chilli beef brisket or halloumi, hummus and avocado served in either a flatbread, burger or salad box.

Also on offer are dirty fries, nachos and halloumi fries.

Mr Birmingham, 30, said: "The growth of the business has been amazing and we have built up a loyal following, which even stretches beyond Norfolk.

Cem’s famous chicken dirty fries made at Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We had a family that travelled all the way from Leicester just to have our food."

Fat Teds kickstarted a street food boom in Sheringham and since then new businesses have opened including Tex-Mex shack Guac and Mole and Stubby's Pizza.

Cem Oruc, one of the owners of Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham, serving up some food. - Credit: Danielle Booden

After its winter break, Fat Teds is now back open for the 2022 season with upgrades to the Sheringham unit to meet demand.

The family also has two mobile units that do pop-ups and are available to hire and they have been to events such as Junkyard Market in Norwich.

Mr Birmingham added: "Since we've been in Sheringham there has been vast improvements in what is on offer.

Steven Gray, from Essex, enjoying Cem’s famous chicken dirty fries from Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It is on the up and the town needed this influx of new businesses.

"We are now looking at potential locations in north Norfolk for another full time unit and we also want to start selling packets of marinade and sauces so people can make Cem's famous chicken at home."

Fat Teds is currently open 12pm to 7pm Thursday and Sunday and until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and all week for February half term.

Follow on Instagram @fattedsstreatfood and you can also order in advance for collection at fatteds.com