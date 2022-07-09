News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Summer-long street food event returning to estate by popular demand

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:00 PM July 9, 2022
Visitors enjoy a beer at the new Feast in the Park event at the Holkham Estate Picture: Holkham Esta

Feast in the Park returns to the Holkham Estate this summer. - Credit: Archant

From duck wraps to Dutch pancakes, Feast in the Park is returning to the Holkham Estate this summer.

The popular event is a celebration of Norfolk street food with a whole host of local sweet and savoury vendors alongside the Adnams Bar.

It takes place on the grounds in front of Holkham Hall from Saturday, July 16 until Friday, September 2 - except August 10 and 16. 

On Sundays from July 17 until August 28, apart from August 14, there will also be live music from 12pm to 4pm from East Anglian music duo Cameron and Jordan who play songs from the 1960s to present. 

The vendors on the first weekend of Feast in the Park include The Duck Truck, The Wood Kitchen Pizza, The Hen House Kitchen, Double Dutch and Solar Scoops.

See the latest line-up of traders on the Holkham website and entry is free, with a £5 car parking charge. 

