Preparations under way for the return of Norfolk's largest food festival

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival is returning to Holkham Hall in September this year - Credit: North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

Norfolk's biggest food festival is cooking up a storm ready for its return later this year.

More than 60 local producers will be heading to the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival in September, offering everything from artisan gins to Thai street food.

The free event will be held over two days and has a busy programme of cooking demonstrations that will showcase the culinary talent of chefs working in the region.

Now in its 13th year, the festival regularly thousands attracts thousands of people to the Holkham Estate.

A number of street food vendors will be available and a bar will serve local ales and a selection of cocktails.

Festival chair Chris Coubrough said: ‘It’s a great family event, in a beautiful setting, and the perfect place to try some of our wonderful local produce and see our leading chefs in action.

"There is a friendly atmosphere and we have a few new ideas up our sleeve, so watch this space."

The festival, held in the Walled Gardens at Holkham Hall, runs between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4.