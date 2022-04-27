News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Preparations under way for the return of Norfolk's largest food festival

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:51 AM April 27, 2022
North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival returns to Holkham Hall

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival is returning to Holkham Hall in September this year - Credit: North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

Norfolk's biggest food festival is cooking up a storm ready for its return later this year.

More than 60 local producers will be heading to the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival in September, offering everything from artisan gins to Thai street food.

The free event will be held over two days and has a busy programme of cooking demonstrations that will showcase the culinary talent of chefs working in the region.

Now in its 13th year, the festival regularly thousands attracts thousands of people to the Holkham Estate.

A number of street food vendors will be available and a bar will serve local ales and a selection of cocktails.

Festival chair Chris Coubrough said: ‘It’s a great family event, in a beautiful setting, and the perfect place to try some of our wonderful local produce and see our leading chefs in action.

"There is a friendly atmosphere and we have a few new ideas up our sleeve, so watch this space."

Most Read

  1. 1 OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class
  2. 2 Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November
  3. 3 Long delays in Norwich and broken down vehicle on A47
  1. 4 Body of dog which drowned in Broads retrieved
  2. 5 New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead
  3. 6 Gas leak after car crashes into social club in Wroxham
  4. 7 9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
  5. 8 Prisoner attacked fellow inmate with weapon in jail yard
  6. 9 Fake bags, trainers and tracksuits seized during car boot police swoop
  7. 10 Person taken to hospital after crash involving lorry, van and car on A47

The festival, held in the Walled Gardens at Holkham Hall, runs between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge.The front entrance.Pub of the week.Picture: James Bass

7 of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person