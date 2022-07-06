Norfolk glamping sites which have received national recognition in 2022
- Credit: Becki Farrow
Glamping has become a popular choice for those looking to enjoy the great British outdoors without giving up all their home comforts.
Having been accelerated by the rise in staycations, glamping is now considered the norm for many families in the UK.
With this in mind, here are some of the sites in Norfolk which have been recognised nationally this year.
1. First and Last Carriages
Where: Burgh-next-Aylsham
First and Last Carriages was named among the country's 25 best new glamping spots by the Times newspaper.
The north Norfolk staycation business, which is set in a picturesque meadow near the River Bure, placed 17th on the list.
The site features two former stock railway carriages, which were also once used to provide accommodation for a herd of pigs near the A11.
2. Moat Island
Where: Haveringland
In May, Moat Island was included in a list of 10 new glamping businesses which have been impressing visitors, according to The Guardian.
Having opened in 2019, the site has been built within the moat of the village's old medieval hall, which no longer exists.
It offers guests a variety of quirky accommodation options including a castle-style hut on wheels with a tower covered in fairy lights.
3. Wild Meadow
Where: Raynham Estate
Wild Meadow was included among the best glamping sites in the UK, according to lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.
The business, which is located near Fakenham, is set in a five-acre wildflower meadow and has views of the rolling hills of the Raynham Estate.
Each bespoke yurt has a super king-sized bed, a wood burner and a barbeque.
4. Wild Retreat
Where: Cawston
Also named by Muddy Stilettos as one of the best glamping sites in the UK is Wild Meadow.
Described as having an "out of Africa" type of glamour, Wild Retreat is set in a bell tent that sleeps up to four.
The tent is decorated with Moroccan lanterns, plants, animal prints and ornate screens.
5. Wild With Nature
Where: Manor Farm, Shropham
Wild With Nature was ranked among the UK's best rural holiday destinations, according to the Guardian.
The 750-acre farm is thought to have been in the same family for three generations and now balances livestock with less intensive farming.
The site offers a range of country walks and local pubs to explore as well as a former quarry that has become known for wild swimmers.
6. Bumblebarn
Where: Beeston Regis
Bumblebarn, which is located in north Norfolk, was named one of the best in the UK, according to Mumsnet.
The glamping site was ranked among the top 14 in the country and was considered the best "glamping site for well-being" on the list.
Bumblebarn offers a selection of well-being experiences including meeting the onsite chickens, horses and also alpacas, which people can even take on a stroll.