Norfolk glamping site with natural pool named among UK's best newcomers

Visitors swim in the natural swimming pond as the sun sets at Moat Island glamping site. - Credit: Dale Enfield Photography

A Norfolk glamping site "fit for royalty" has been named among the UK's best newcomers.

Moat Island in Haveringland has been included in a list of 10 new glamping businesses which have been impressing visitors, according to The Guardian.

The site, which opened in 2019, has been built within the moat of the village's old medieval hall, which no longer exists.

It offers guests a variety of quirky accommodation options including a castle-style hut on wheels with a tower covered in fairy lights.

Staycationers enjoying the natural swimming pond at Moat Island glamping site. - Credit: Dale Enfield Photography

There is also a cabin with a covered deck, luxury Lotus Belle tents fully furnished with beds and wood-burning stoves, and unfurnished tents.

They all sleep up to five people and each tent comes with its own private fire pit area with seating, a fire bowl, and a cooking tripod.

Moat Island also has a communal area with a pizza oven and a toilet and shower block.

But the glamping site's biggest draw is its scenic views and natural swimming pond.

Guests can stay in a castle-style hut on wheels with a tower covered in fairy lights. - Credit: Dale Enfield Photography

Co-owner and manager of the business, Lewis Ennals, said: "We are so proud to be able to provide a place for people to make the best memories, where they can enjoy the outdoors.

"It’s a great achievement."