Norfolk business named among best new glamping stays in UK

A north Norfolk staycation business which uses two decommissioned railway carriages has been named as one of the UK's best glamping stays.

First and Last Carriages, based in the village of Burgh-next-Aylsham, came 17th on a list drawn up by the Times newspaper of the country's 25 best new glamping spots.

The site is set in a stunning meadow near the River Bure and features two former stock railway carriages, which were also once used to provide accommodation for a herd of pigs near the A11.

Each carriage sleeps two people and contains a living space with a kitchen and bathroom, designed and built by owner Jo Rochester and her husband.

The site started as a lockdown project, to offer accommodation for visiting family members, and has since become a sought-after staycation spot for holiday-makers.

Mrs Rochester said: “I'm really proud because I have worked hard to create something that is quite unique.

“And we are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world. People are blown away by the setting.”

