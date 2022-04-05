Two Norfolk glamping sites named among best in the UK
- Credit: Wild Retreat Glamping
Two Norfolk glamping spots have been named among the best in the UK.
Wild Meadow at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, and Wild Retreat in Cawston were included on a list of glamping stays by Muddy Stilettos.
Described as having an "Out of Africa" type of glamour, Wild Retreat is set in a bell tent that sleeps up to four. The tent is decorated with Moroccan lanterns, plants, animal print and ornate screens.
There is an outdoor seating area with a firepit to admire the sunset. You can also get access to the Heaven's Above salon.
Set in a five-acre wildflower meadow, Wild Meadow has views of the rolling hills of the Raynham Estate just 20 minutes from the north Norfolk coast.
Each bespoke yurt has a super king-sized bed, a wood burner and a barbeque.
The list is 46 of the most "gorgeous glamping stays" in England - with only six in East Anglia making the cut.
There was one spot in Suffolk, one in Cambridgeshire and two in Essex.
Muddy Stilettos is a lifestyle website that gives recommendations and reviews.