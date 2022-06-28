News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:39 PM June 28, 2022
Bumblebarn's inclusion was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum 

Bumblebarn's inclusion was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum - Credit: Bumblebarn

A north Norfolk glamping site has been named one of the best in the UK. 

Bumblebarn in Beeston Regis was included in a list of the top 14 glamping sites in the country.

The business, which is near Sheringham, was also recognised for being the best glamping site for well-being.

On its website, Bumblebarn describes its bell tents as offering "family-friendly glamping in sustainable style on the stunning north Norfolk coast".

Bumblebarn in Beeston Regis has been named among the top glamping sites in the UK

Bumblebarn in Beeston Regis has been named among the top glamping sites in the UK - Credit: Bumblebarn

The list was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum

Bumblebarn offers a selection of well-being experiences including meeting the onsite chickens, horses and also alpacas, which people can even take on a stroll.

Visitors can also cook and socialise in the communal campfire kitchen area which has an open fire pit, a BBQ and a gas burner per a tent as well as cutlery and pots and pans.

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The Air Ambulance responded.

Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Thornham

Drink driving teacher crashed into church wall with baby in car

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon