North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK

Bumblebarn's inclusion was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum - Credit: Bumblebarn

A north Norfolk glamping site has been named one of the best in the UK.

Bumblebarn in Beeston Regis was included in a list of the top 14 glamping sites in the country.

The business, which is near Sheringham, was also recognised for being the best glamping site for well-being.

On its website, Bumblebarn describes its bell tents as offering "family-friendly glamping in sustainable style on the stunning north Norfolk coast".

Bumblebarn in Beeston Regis has been named among the top glamping sites in the UK - Credit: Bumblebarn

The list was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum.

Bumblebarn offers a selection of well-being experiences including meeting the onsite chickens, horses and also alpacas, which people can even take on a stroll.

Visitors can also cook and socialise in the communal campfire kitchen area which has an open fire pit, a BBQ and a gas burner per a tent as well as cutlery and pots and pans.