News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Norfolk wild swimming spot named among UK's best rural holiday locations

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:55 AM April 29, 2022
Manor Farm Yard

Manor Farm has been named among the UK's top rural holiday locations. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk farm and "haven" for wild swimmers has been named among the UK's best rural holiday destinations.

According to the list by the Guardian, Wild With Nature at Manor Farm in Shropham, near Attleborough, ranks among the best locations in the country to take an active rural holiday.

In the online article it states: "The 750-acre farm has been in the same family for three generations, but now balances livestock with a move to less intensive farming by planting wildflower meadows and letting fields lie fallow for longer to regenerate them."

Entertainment at the site includes a variety of country walks, local pubs and a former quarry which has become a "haven" for wild swimmers.

The campsite also features hot tubs, pizza ovens and hampers, with three-night breaks priced from £405.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An example of an existing McDonald's building, similar to what is being earmarked in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon