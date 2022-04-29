Norfolk wild swimming spot named among UK's best rural holiday locations

Manor Farm has been named among the UK's top rural holiday locations. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk farm and "haven" for wild swimmers has been named among the UK's best rural holiday destinations.

According to the list by the Guardian, Wild With Nature at Manor Farm in Shropham, near Attleborough, ranks among the best locations in the country to take an active rural holiday.

In the online article it states: "The 750-acre farm has been in the same family for three generations, but now balances livestock with a move to less intensive farming by planting wildflower meadows and letting fields lie fallow for longer to regenerate them."

Entertainment at the site includes a variety of country walks, local pubs and a former quarry which has become a "haven" for wild swimmers.

The campsite also features hot tubs, pizza ovens and hampers, with three-night breaks priced from £405.