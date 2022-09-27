News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 of the best places for cheese lovers to visit in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:15 PM September 27, 2022
The toasties all have a three-cheese base of red Leicester, mozzarella and cheddar. 

Three-cheese toasties from JoJo's Cheesy Grills in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From bottomless brunch to toasties, these five places in Norfolk should be on your list to visit if you are a cheese lover. 

Cheese and wine at the new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton.

Cheese and wine from Fizz and Fromage in Hoveton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

1. Fizz and Fromage, Hoveton 

Where: Station Road Business Park, Horning Road West, Hoveton, NR12 8QJ

Opening times: Tuesday-Saturday: 12noon-9pm

Fizz and Fromage opened last year and is run by Tim and Heather Ridley, who are also behind The Station Smokehouse across the road.

It offers a huge variety of wines and cheeses, with bottomless plates of it and charcuterie available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and bottomless brunch served on Saturdays. 

2. The Wallow, Norwich 

Where: 36 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AX

Opening times: Monday-Tuesday: 4pm-11pm, Wednesday-Thursday: 12noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday: 12noon-12am, Sunday: 12noon-6pm

This hidden gem in Exchange Street boasts self-service wine machines and is perfect for a catch-up with friends.

This can be accompanied by a range of small plates, with the cheeses ranging from Baron Bigod to Manchego, and there are antipasti platters on offer too. 

Some of the cheeses at Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham.

Hodson and Co is a cheese lover's paradise. - Credit: Denise Bradley

3. Hodson and Co, Aylsham 

Where: 23 Red Lion Street, Aylsham, NR11 6ER

Opening times:  Tuesday-Saturday: 9am-4pm 

Top local chef Charlie Hodson opened this cheese room and deli in 2020 and you can get sausage rolls, artisan bread, chutneys, coffee and tea too. 

He is also launching a wine lodge and library later this year and holds pop-up restaurants - the next is with Hardeep Singh Kohli at Urban Clay in the town on September 29 and 30. 

JoJo's Cheesy Grills outside Chantry Place in Norwich, owned by Lorraine Abdilla.  

JoJo's Cheesy Grills outside Chantry Place in Norwich, owned by Lorraine Abdilla. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

4. JoJo's Cheesy Grills, Norwich 

Where: Chantry Place, Norwich, NR1 3SH

Opening times: Daily: 9am-6pm

JoJo's Cheesy Grills has just opened in a horsebox opposite Superdry and prices start at £3.80 for a basic three-cheese toastie with cheddar, mozzarella and red Leicester.

Options range from brie and chilli jam to Philly cheese steak and they are cooked the proper way on a griddle. 

Inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham which has opened after a £250,000 expansion

The Goat Shed farm shop in Honingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

5. The Goat Shed, Honingham 

Where: Fielding Cottage, Colton Road, Honingham, NR9 5DJ

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 8am-6pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

The Goat Shed is one of Norfolk's biggest farm shops and it is based at Fielding Cottage, which makes three of its own goat cheeses available to buy. 

These are Wensum White, Norfolk Mardler and Goat's Curd and you can also enjoy breakfast and lunch in The Goat Kitchen. 

