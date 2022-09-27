5 of the best places for cheese lovers to visit in Norfolk
From bottomless brunch to toasties, these five places in Norfolk should be on your list to visit if you are a cheese lover.
1. Fizz and Fromage, Hoveton
Where: Station Road Business Park, Horning Road West, Hoveton, NR12 8QJ
Opening times: Tuesday-Saturday: 12noon-9pm
Fizz and Fromage opened last year and is run by Tim and Heather Ridley, who are also behind The Station Smokehouse across the road.
It offers a huge variety of wines and cheeses, with bottomless plates of it and charcuterie available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and bottomless brunch served on Saturdays.
2. The Wallow, Norwich
Where: 36 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AX
Opening times: Monday-Tuesday: 4pm-11pm, Wednesday-Thursday: 12noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday: 12noon-12am, Sunday: 12noon-6pm
This hidden gem in Exchange Street boasts self-service wine machines and is perfect for a catch-up with friends.
This can be accompanied by a range of small plates, with the cheeses ranging from Baron Bigod to Manchego, and there are antipasti platters on offer too.
3. Hodson and Co, Aylsham
Where: 23 Red Lion Street, Aylsham, NR11 6ER
Opening times: Tuesday-Saturday: 9am-4pm
Top local chef Charlie Hodson opened this cheese room and deli in 2020 and you can get sausage rolls, artisan bread, chutneys, coffee and tea too.
He is also launching a wine lodge and library later this year and holds pop-up restaurants - the next is with Hardeep Singh Kohli at Urban Clay in the town on September 29 and 30.
4. JoJo's Cheesy Grills, Norwich
Where: Chantry Place, Norwich, NR1 3SH
Opening times: Daily: 9am-6pm
JoJo's Cheesy Grills has just opened in a horsebox opposite Superdry and prices start at £3.80 for a basic three-cheese toastie with cheddar, mozzarella and red Leicester.
Options range from brie and chilli jam to Philly cheese steak and they are cooked the proper way on a griddle.
5. The Goat Shed, Honingham
Where: Fielding Cottage, Colton Road, Honingham, NR9 5DJ
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 8am-6pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm
The Goat Shed is one of Norfolk's biggest farm shops and it is based at Fielding Cottage, which makes three of its own goat cheeses available to buy.
These are Wensum White, Norfolk Mardler and Goat's Curd and you can also enjoy breakfast and lunch in The Goat Kitchen.