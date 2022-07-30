5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk

Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret - Credit: Denise Bradley

From breakfasts using local bacon and eggs to homemade cakes, these farm shop cafés shine a spotlight on Norfolk produce.

White House Farm owners, Charlotte and Oliver Gurney. Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

1. White House Farm, Sprowston

Run by couple Charlotte and Oliver Gurney, White House Farm boasts a bountiful shop and butchery with a café inside.

You can also sit in the courtyard on a nice day surrounded by plants from The Watering Can, which is based at the site.

Enjoy delicious food and drink at the Goodies Food Hall café and restaurant. - Credit: Goodies Food Hall

2. Goodies Food Hall, Pulham Market

This award-winning food hall in south Norfolk, along the A140, has a fantastic restaurant, with its fry-up one of the best in the county and it uses meats from the on-site butchery.

There are also regular special events, including a grill and seafood evening on September 9.

The Goat Shed revamped farm shop opened in 2021. - Credit: Danielle Booden

3. The Goat Shed, Honingham

The Goat Shed farm shop opened at Fielding Cottage, run by Sam Steggles, in February 2021 after a £250,000 refurbishment.

Despite being just over a year old, it was recently named the best farm shop and deli in Norfolk at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

The Goat Shed Kitchen offers breakfasts, light lunches, grazing plates and homemade cakes and bakes.

Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret - Credit: Denise Bradley

4. Hirst's Farm Shop and Café, Ormesby St Margaret

Make a day of it at this family-run farm which has a shop and café, with a summer menu including grazing slates, fish platters, toasties and paninis.

A mile up the road is Hirsty's Family Fun Park, with a corgi-shaped maize maize open until September 4 from 10am until 5pm.

Back to the Garden farm shop and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

5. Back to the Garden, Letheringsett

This fabulous farm shop is located on the A148 and is just a short drive from the centre of Holt and it has a large car park.

Pick up goodies from the deli and local meats at the butcher's counter after visiting the café, where you can either sit under an 18th-century oak ceiling or outside among the flowers.