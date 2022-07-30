5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Denise Bradley
From breakfasts using local bacon and eggs to homemade cakes, these farm shop cafés shine a spotlight on Norfolk produce.
1. White House Farm, Sprowston
Run by couple Charlotte and Oliver Gurney, White House Farm boasts a bountiful shop and butchery with a café inside.
You can also sit in the courtyard on a nice day surrounded by plants from The Watering Can, which is based at the site.
2. Goodies Food Hall, Pulham Market
This award-winning food hall in south Norfolk, along the A140, has a fantastic restaurant, with its fry-up one of the best in the county and it uses meats from the on-site butchery.
There are also regular special events, including a grill and seafood evening on September 9.
3. The Goat Shed, Honingham
The Goat Shed farm shop opened at Fielding Cottage, run by Sam Steggles, in February 2021 after a £250,000 refurbishment.
Despite being just over a year old, it was recently named the best farm shop and deli in Norfolk at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire
- 2 Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash
- 3 Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village
- 4 Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Norfolk village
- 5 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
- 6 Award-winning city centre chippy closes
- 7 Council under fire for spending £20,000 on wicker corgis for jubilee
- 8 School apologises for sudden teacher changes at end of term
- 9 4x4 truck and quadbike stolen as thieves target outbuildings around Norfolk
- 10 Revealed: Norfolk's best hotels for boating, beach walks and local food
The Goat Shed Kitchen offers breakfasts, light lunches, grazing plates and homemade cakes and bakes.
4. Hirst's Farm Shop and Café, Ormesby St Margaret
Make a day of it at this family-run farm which has a shop and café, with a summer menu including grazing slates, fish platters, toasties and paninis.
A mile up the road is Hirsty's Family Fun Park, with a corgi-shaped maize maize open until September 4 from 10am until 5pm.
5. Back to the Garden, Letheringsett
This fabulous farm shop is located on the A148 and is just a short drive from the centre of Holt and it has a large car park.
Pick up goodies from the deli and local meats at the butcher's counter after visiting the café, where you can either sit under an 18th-century oak ceiling or outside among the flowers.