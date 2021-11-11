News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fizz and Fromage is opening in Norfolk and it is a cheese lovers' paradise

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM November 11, 2021
Owner Tim Ridley, left, chef Pete Chapman, centre, and manager Coda Bates, at the new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton



From fondue to grilled cheese sandwiches, a new restaurant will make your tastebuds melt with a mouthwatering menu served alongside wines, craft beers and spirits.

Fizz and Fromage is opening this Friday (November 12) at Unit 4 in Station Road Business Park in Hoveton.

The new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton



It is the brainchild of Tim and Heather Ridley, from Ashmanhaugh, who also run the Station Smokehouse at Hoveton and Wroxham Station.

The couple took on the unit in the business park at the beginning of August this year. 

Fizz and Fromage is a cheese lovers' paradise. 



Mr Ridley, 52, said: "Back in the day when it was Bijou Bottles we were two of their best customers and we also had our wedding there.

"We loved it so much, so when the unit became available we wanted to do the same kind of thing.

Cheese and wine at the new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton.



"We were a little bit nervous but wanted to go for it as we are convinced it is a winner."

The menu features a range of 'cheese tapas' pairing plates, with 25 varieties on offer, and it includes Hereford Hop with onion and ale chutney and more unusual pairings such as stilton and a dark chocolate brownie.

The menu board at the new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton



There are hot dishes such as pecorino and black truffle spaghetti and a cheese fondue with sourdough from Dollies Bakery, which recently relocated from Coltishall to the business park. 

There is also a range of grilled cheese sandwiches, including a Truffled Croque Madame, with three cheeses and coppa ham topped with a fried egg and grated truffle. 

The three cheese grilled sandwich from Fizz and Fromage.



The charcuterie at the restaurant is from Marsh Pig, which is based in Claxton in Norfolk.

Mr Ridley added: "We also have a comprehensive wine list with more than 30 varieties, including prosecco, champagne, cava and a couple of English sparkling." 

Owner Tim Ridley and chef Pete Chapman, in the restaurant of the new Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton.



To celebrate the launch, there will be little bags with mini wine bottles and cheeses hidden around Hoveton, Wroxham, North Walsham and Cromer from November 15.

Those that find them can get two glasses of house wine and two cheese parings of their choice in the restaurant. 

Fizz and Fromage will be open Tuesday to Saturday 12pm until 10pm - call 01603 927171 to book and visit fizzandfromage.com

