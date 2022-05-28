News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 new openings and menus show Aylsham is becoming a foodie destination

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:54 AM May 28, 2022
Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

From a new tapas and cocktail bar to a change in direction for a train station café, Aylsham is fast becoming one of Norfolk's top foodie destinations. 

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

1. M's of Aylsham, Red Lion Street

This fish deli and cocktail bar, owned by former council worker Emma Payne, opened earlier this year in the market town and has an emphasis on Norfolk produce.

It is located inside the former ironmongers known as Clarkes, which underwent major renovations when it was purchased in 2018, and she occupies one of the three ground floor units. 

Bread Source Aylsham

Bread Source has opened a bakery and cafe at the former Clarkes building in Aylsham. - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

2. Bread Source, Market Place 

Another of these units at the former ironmongers is occupied by bakery Bread Source, after it relocated from a smaller premises in the town.

The bakery, set up in 2012 by Steven and Hannah Winter with branches across Norwich, offers a range of sweet and savoury treats and there is also a café where you can watch the world go by. 

Charlie Hodson at his new venture, Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham. Picture: D

Charlie Hodson opened Hodson and Co deli in 2020. - Credit: Denise Bradley

3. Hodson and Co, Red Lion Street

While this cheese room and deli is not strictly new as it opened in 2020, the owner and chef Charlie Hodson has been a big part of establishing Aylsham as a must-visit spot for foodies.

There is a big focus on local produce and more than 50 Norfolk and East Anglian cheeses on offer - make sure to try Charlie's award-winning sausage rolls too. 

The Whistlestop Café is relaunching at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station, pictured is baker Lesley. 

Baker Lesley at the Whistlestop Café at Aylsham Station. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

4. Whistlestop Café, Aylsham Station

Most Read

  1. 1 EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks
  2. 2 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  3. 3 Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill
  1. 4 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
  2. 5 'Our homes will be destroyed' - Neighbours' fears over proposed pylon route
  3. 6 Scammers targeting Norfolk homes with fake parcel deliveries
  4. 7 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk
  5. 8 Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners
  6. 9 Heavy delays on major Norfolk road after crash
  7. 10 Sweet Briar Road has now reopened

Train station cafés are normally associated with soggy sandwiches and watery coffee, but the Whistlestop Café at the Bure Valley Railway couldn't be further from that.

In March this year it went back to seven days a week opening after the pandemic and relaunched

The view from the town hall in Aylsham's National Trust-owned Market Place. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Even more new openings are planned for Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

5. And plenty more to come... 

But it does not stop there, with even more exciting new openings planned over the coming months.

This includes a new woodfired pizza spot, wine shop and a French bistro, with more details to be revealed soon. 

Food and Drink
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
QEH

Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Civil marriages are not resuming in Norfolk until July 25, despite the government allowing ceremonie

Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon