5 new openings and menus show Aylsham is becoming a foodie destination
- Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant
From a new tapas and cocktail bar to a change in direction for a train station café, Aylsham is fast becoming one of Norfolk's top foodie destinations.
1. M's of Aylsham, Red Lion Street
This fish deli and cocktail bar, owned by former council worker Emma Payne, opened earlier this year in the market town and has an emphasis on Norfolk produce.
It is located inside the former ironmongers known as Clarkes, which underwent major renovations when it was purchased in 2018, and she occupies one of the three ground floor units.
2. Bread Source, Market Place
Another of these units at the former ironmongers is occupied by bakery Bread Source, after it relocated from a smaller premises in the town.
The bakery, set up in 2012 by Steven and Hannah Winter with branches across Norwich, offers a range of sweet and savoury treats and there is also a café where you can watch the world go by.
3. Hodson and Co, Red Lion Street
While this cheese room and deli is not strictly new as it opened in 2020, the owner and chef Charlie Hodson has been a big part of establishing Aylsham as a must-visit spot for foodies.
There is a big focus on local produce and more than 50 Norfolk and East Anglian cheeses on offer - make sure to try Charlie's award-winning sausage rolls too.
4. Whistlestop Café, Aylsham Station
Train station cafés are normally associated with soggy sandwiches and watery coffee, but the Whistlestop Café at the Bure Valley Railway couldn't be further from that.
In March this year it went back to seven days a week opening after the pandemic and relaunched
5. And plenty more to come...
But it does not stop there, with even more exciting new openings planned over the coming months.
This includes a new woodfired pizza spot, wine shop and a French bistro, with more details to be revealed soon.