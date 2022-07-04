Norfolk cheese restaurant is launching bottomless brunch this summer

Bottomless brunch is launching at Fizz and Fromage in Hoveton. - Credit: Fizz and Fromage

Cheese lovers are in for a treat as a Norfolk restaurant is introducing a new bottomless brunch with unlimited drinks.

Fizz and Fromage opened last November at Unit 4 in Station Road Business Park in Hoveton and it is run by Tim and Heather Ridley who are also behind the Station Smokehouse across the road.

Fizz and Fromage at Hoveton offers a range of cheeses, wines and beers - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It offers everything from small plates to grilled cheese sandwiches and from Saturday, July 9, a weekly bottomless brunch is launching.

Groups can book a 90-minute slot either from 10.30am to 12 noon or 12 noon until 1.30pm and it is £25 per person.

You get 90 minutes of unlimited drinks. - Credit: Fizz and Fromage

Customers can choose one brunch dish and the options include bacon and eggs and American cheese in a milk bun with hash browns and a cheese and charcuterie board.

The drinks are unlimited which are prosecco, mimosa, Bloody Mary and coffee.