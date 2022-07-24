The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Despite having a population of only a few hundred, a village off the A47 is making a big impact with its food and drink.

Honingham, located eight miles to the west of Norwich, won two awards at the public-voted Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

Sam Steggles (owner) and Sophie Clabon (The Goat Shed Manager) at the Muddy Stilettos awards ceremony. - Credit: The Goat Shed

The lifestyle and food and drink guide has separate awards for each county and in Norfolk the Honingham Buck was named the best destination pub and The Goat Shed the best farm shop and deli.

The latter only opened in early 2021 following a £250,000 investment at Fielding Cottage, which also boasts holiday accommodation and makes award-winning goats cheese.

Owner Sam Steggles said: “This is a testament to the team’s dedication and commitment to creating smiles through food, farming and family.

The team at The Goat Shed celebrate winning a Muddy Stilettos Award. - Credit: The Goat Shed

"It’s amazing that just a mile off the busy A47, in the sleepy little village of Honingham, two amazing businesses work together showcasing Norfolk at its best.”

Jacob Oddy, manager at the Honingham Buck, added: "As a destination pub it is hard to get people to come this way, but when they do we deliver the best service and it is nice to be recognised."