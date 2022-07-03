7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk in July

Old Buckenham Airshow will offer visitors dazzling air displays this month - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From Pop Idol star Will Young to one of the region's biggest airshows, here are seven major events taking place in Norfolk this July.

Bryan Adams returns to Blickling Hall in July as part of its summer concert series - Credit: Archant

1. Bryan Adams

Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF

When: Friday, July 8 from 5pm

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will visit the Blickling Estate, where fans can enjoy listening to his biggest hits performed on an outdoor stage.

The Grammy award winner has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide with 27 top 40 singles, including number one hit (Everything I Do) I Do it For You.

Reef will headline Festival Too in King's Lynn - Credit: PAUL@PAULHARRIES.CO.UK

2. Reef

Where: Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JN

When: Friday, July 8, from 7.30pm

Headliners Reef are taking to the stage at Festival Too in King's Lynn for the town's free summer event series.

The south-west rockers will be joined by The Charlatans' Tim Burgess for a DJ set, Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison and Indigo Shore.

You can see Will Young for free this summer at King's Lynn's Festival Too - Credit: Supplied by Festival Too

3. Will Young

Where: Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JN

When: Saturday, July 9, from 7.30pm

Pop Idol winner Will Young headlines the following night of Festival Too, giving the audience the chance to sing along to his many hits like Leave Right Now and Your Game.

Joining him on the night will be the Springwood High School Band, Reno & Rome and Heather Small, known as part of the M People with hits including Moving on Up and Search for the Hero.

Michael Bublé takes to the stage at Blickling Hall in July - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

4. Michael Bublé

Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF

When: Saturday, July 9, from 5pm

After being rescheduled twice due to Covid, the Canadian crooner will finally be performing at Blickling this summer.

His mix of jazz and pop standards alongside modern hits will no doubt get the crowd singing along with him.

Norwich Bubble Rush takes place in Earlham Park in July - Credit: Archant

5. Norwich Bubble Rush

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: Saturday, July 16, between 10am and 3pm

The charity event will see hundreds of people run through Earlham Park as bubble cannons pump out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath.

The course is family friendly and the event aims to raise money for the East Anglia Children's Hospice.

Old Buckenham Airshow will offer visitors dazzling air displays this month - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

6. Old Buckenham Airshow

Where: Old Buckenham Airfield, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham, NR17 1PU

When: Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, July 31

Look to the skies for a weekend of dazzling displays and historic aircraft flyovers.

The Old Buckenham Airshow is one of the biggest events of its kind in the country and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

As well as looking to the aircraft of the past, there will also be the chance to see planes of the future at the show.

Latitude Festival takes place in July with Foals and Lewis Capaldi headlining - Credit: PA

7. Latitude Festival

Where: Henham Park, Southwold, NR34 8AQ

When: Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24

Just over the border, one of the biggest festivals in the UK takes place this month near Southwold.

Headliners this year include Snow Patrol, Foals and Lewis Capaldi and the festival also showcases a star-studded line-up in the comedy tent.