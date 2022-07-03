7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk in July
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
From Pop Idol star Will Young to one of the region's biggest airshows, here are seven major events taking place in Norfolk this July.
1. Bryan Adams
Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF
When: Friday, July 8 from 5pm
Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will visit the Blickling Estate, where fans can enjoy listening to his biggest hits performed on an outdoor stage.
The Grammy award winner has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide with 27 top 40 singles, including number one hit (Everything I Do) I Do it For You.
2. Reef
Where: Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JN
When: Friday, July 8, from 7.30pm
Headliners Reef are taking to the stage at Festival Too in King's Lynn for the town's free summer event series.
The south-west rockers will be joined by The Charlatans' Tim Burgess for a DJ set, Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison and Indigo Shore.
3. Will Young
Where: Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JN
When: Saturday, July 9, from 7.30pm
Pop Idol winner Will Young headlines the following night of Festival Too, giving the audience the chance to sing along to his many hits like Leave Right Now and Your Game.
Joining him on the night will be the Springwood High School Band, Reno & Rome and Heather Small, known as part of the M People with hits including Moving on Up and Search for the Hero.
4. Michael Bublé
Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF
When: Saturday, July 9, from 5pm
After being rescheduled twice due to Covid, the Canadian crooner will finally be performing at Blickling this summer.
His mix of jazz and pop standards alongside modern hits will no doubt get the crowd singing along with him.
5. Norwich Bubble Rush
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: Saturday, July 16, between 10am and 3pm
The charity event will see hundreds of people run through Earlham Park as bubble cannons pump out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath.
The course is family friendly and the event aims to raise money for the East Anglia Children's Hospice.
6. Old Buckenham Airshow
Where: Old Buckenham Airfield, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham, NR17 1PU
When: Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, July 31
Look to the skies for a weekend of dazzling displays and historic aircraft flyovers.
The Old Buckenham Airshow is one of the biggest events of its kind in the country and attracts thousands of visitors every year.
As well as looking to the aircraft of the past, there will also be the chance to see planes of the future at the show.
7. Latitude Festival
Where: Henham Park, Southwold, NR34 8AQ
When: Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24
Just over the border, one of the biggest festivals in the UK takes place this month near Southwold.
Headliners this year include Snow Patrol, Foals and Lewis Capaldi and the festival also showcases a star-studded line-up in the comedy tent.