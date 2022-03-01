Lewis Capaldi and Foals revealed as headliners for Latitude 2022

The line-up for Latitude 2022 has been revealed. - Credit: Photography by Kyle

The hotly-anticipated line-up for Latitude 2022 has been revealed and includes some of the biggest names in music and comedy.

The music and comedy festival, which takes place annually in Henham Park near Southwold, will be held from Thursday, July 21 until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Organisers confirmed today that Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol will headline the festival this year.

Lewis Capaldi will make his first Latitude appearance. - Credit: Supplied

Lewis Capaldi

Scotland-born star Lewis Capaldi is one of the UK's biggest music success stories.

Set to make his Latitude debut this summer, his album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020.

It broke the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for any solo artist in the process.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer also has two BRIT Awards and a Grammy nomination to his name.

He was due to headline the event last year but rescheduled all of his shows in 2021 due to Covid.





Foals will return as a headline act - having previously played at Latitude in 2013. - Credit: Archant

Foals

Having played their first ever headline festival slot at Latitude back in 2013, Foals has returned to the Suffolk festival and will play its forthcoming album 'Life Is Yours'.

Foals said: “We're honoured and thrilled to be headlining Latitude this year.

"It's especially significant to us as our first ever festival headline set was at Latitude almost 10 years ago and we remember the rush of that show like it's today.

"Latitude helped us and many other great UK bands realise their potential."

Snow Patrol will make a much-anticipated return to Latitude this summer. - Credit: Supplied

Snow Patrol

Having headlined the first Latitude Festival in 2006, Snow Patrol is set to return to Suffolk after a 16-year absence.

The band had been due to headline in 2019 but were forced to cancel due to illness and Covid also ruled out a return in 2021.

Snow Patrol said: “We are so delighted to be back playing Latitude once again.

"We headlined the very first one in 2006 and we’re so honoured to be asked to headline once again.

"It's one of the best festivals in the UK and we can’t wait."

The line-up for Latitude 2022 in full. - Credit: Supplied

Who else is due to perform?

Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Fontaines D.C., Modest Mouse, James Arthur, Freya Ridings, Example, Rina Sawayama, Shed Seven and more.

Russell Howard will headline the comedy tent at this year's festival. - Credit: Archant

Who is headlining the comedy tent?

This year's comedy tent is headed up by one of the UK's most successful comedians Russell Howard.

The 'Russell Howard's Good News' star said: “Can’t wait to headline Latitude. Such a brilliant festival and always has an excellent range of music and comedy.”

Which other comedians will perform?

Tim Key, Rosie Jones, David O'Doherty, The Horne Section, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Lara Ricote, Maisie Adam, Lily Philips, Michael Odewale, Rachel Fairburn and more.

There will be music, comedy, theatre, arts and much more to enjoy at Latitude 2022. - Credit: Supplied

What else is there?

Latitude will also play host to dance of all different kinds.

Dance East will return to the Waterfront Stage to present a diverse programme of world-class dance in all its forms.

Festival attendees can expect cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists in an arts bill without boundaries.

Women’s Prize for Fiction returns to Latitude for a sixth year, with an amazing set of literary events featuring broadcaster Vick Hope and author of the best-seller The Authority Gap, Mary Ann Sieghart.

The festival will take place in Henham Park from Thursday, July 21 until Sunday, July 24, 2022 - Credit: Sam Neill

One of the UK's much-loved actors Dame Sheila Hancock will open up about her ninth decade in conversation about her funny new book Old Rage.

In terms of food options, festival goers can expect plenty of choice with Street Feast set to make a welcome return - offering dishes from around the world.

Theatre of Food, a fully immersive essential for any foodie, also presents wild cooking sessions, funny and inspiring food demos and the chance to sample the goods first-hand.

There will also be an exciting new restaurant with a delicious and diverse food offering.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, here.