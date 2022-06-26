Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

The concert at Blickling Hall has said that 'chairs of any kind are not permitted'. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Ticketholders at next month's Michael Bublé concert could be left disappointed due to a ban on seats at the venue.

Though the concert was marketed as "all standing", many were under the impression that picnics and chairs would be permitted at the outdoor concert at Blickling Hall.

Show promoter AEG Presents confirmed the ban on its website.

The FAQ section reads: "Seats and chairs of any kind are not permitted into the event. This includes seat sticks and inflatable seats.

"You are permitted to bring a blanket to sit on, although you may be asked to pack this up when the show starts."

Ticket seller AXS said in an email to ticketholders that the ban is due to "the high demand and attendance for this show" and that the "safety plan states this arena cannot safely accommodate seating of any kind".

A similar ban on blankets and chairs has caused upset for ticketholders at this weekend's Simply Red show.

The Michael Bublé concert is taking place on July 11 at Blickling Hall.