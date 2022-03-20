News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Elite parachute display team to feature at Norfolk Airshow

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:49 PM March 20, 2022
Falcons appearing at Old Buckenham Airshow

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be appearing at this year's Old Buckenham Airshow, which is taking place in July. - Credit: Paul Johnson

The UK's premiere military parachute display team are to dazzle the crowds at a Norfolk airshow later this year.

The RAF Falcons will be appearing at both days of the Old Buckenham Airshow, which takes place on Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, July 31.

The display is one of a number of special tributes planned for this year's event in order to commemorate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Old Buckenham Airshow announce performers and aircraft appearances

An RAF Typhoon jet emblazoned with the Union Jack is among the aircraft that will appear at the Old Buckenham Airshow in July - Credit: Paul Johnson

The Falcons are drawn from the Airborne Delivery Wing based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and are the only professional parachute display team in the UK.

Their free-fall display will see them jump out of a plane from about 10,000 feet in the air before performing advanced manoeuvres as they travel at speeds of 120mph.

Day tickets for the Old Buckenham Airshow, to which the Eastern Daily Press is a media partner, range from £16.25 for youngsters aged between 12 and 16, and £32.50 for adults.

Children under 12 go free although tickets must be bought in advance.

Tickets are available to purchase on the airshow's website here. 

