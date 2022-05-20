News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Star-studded line-up announced for free Norfolk festival

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2022
Will Young will perform on the final night of Festival Too in King's Lynn. 

Will Young will perform on the final night of Festival Too in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt/Supplied by Festival Too

Pop Idol and The X Factor stars are among the big names performing at free event Festival Too this summer.

The festival returns to King's Lynn over three weeks with live music and entertainment, beginning on the weekend of June 25 and 26 in King Staithe Square.

Festival Too, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Festival Too is now in its 38th year. - Credit: Ian Burt

On Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2, Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 it will take place at the Tuesday Market Place. 

The volunteer-run event is now in its 38th year and returns after two years off due to the pandemic. 

A large crowd filled the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the final night of Festival Too. Pi

The last two weekends will be held at Tuesday Market Place. - Credit: Ian Burt

Week one - June 25 and 26: 

The event will begin on Saturday with music from Madness tribute band One Step Beyond and fireworks.

On Sunday, enjoy an afternoon of live music from local acts Carnaby Sound, Flat Land Kings, The Soft Tone Needles, and The Summertime Kings.

The X Factor star Fleur East is heading to Festival Too. 

The X Factor star Fleur East is heading to Festival Too. - Credit: Supplied by Festival Too

Week two - July 1 and 2: 

On Friday, the weekend of dance begins with a Back in the Day 90s night.

The acts performing will be Lindy Layton, Rozalla, and K Klass, with a ticketed afterparty at the Alive Corn Exchange.

Performing on Saturday evening will be musicians from the College of West Anglia, DJ L.I.A.M, and pop and soul artist AMBER.

This will be followed by a DJ set from singer-songwriter Fleur East who was the runner-up on The X Factor 2014 and behind smash-hit single Sax. 

The night will end with Judge Jules Live and his 10-piece band. 

Heather Small of the M People will perform at Festival Too. 

Heather Small of the M People will perform at Festival Too. - Credit: KOSHMO PHOTOGRAPHY

Week three - July 8 and 9:

Performing on Friday evening are Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison, Indigo Shore, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess with a DJ set and the headliners are rock band Reef.

Rock band Reef has been announced for Festival Too. 

Rock band Reef has been announced for Festival Too. - Credit: PAUL@PAULHARRIES.CO.UK

The Saturday night finale will feature the Springwood High School Band, Reno & Rome, and Heather Small, known as part of the M People with hits including Moving on Up and Search for the Hero. 

Bringing the festival to a close is Pop Idol star and Brit award-winning singer Will Young, who has had four number one singles including Leave Right Now and Jealousy. 

Will Young will perform at Festival Too 2022. 

Will Young will perform at Festival Too 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Festival Too

Abbie Panks, Festival Too chair, said: "It’s been a challenging time for all and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for three weekends of entertainment in King’s Lynn."

